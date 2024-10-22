Invaders Attacked Bus Stop In Kherson With Drones, Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 22, Russian invaders attacked a public stop in Kherson with drones, and a woman was wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, Russians attacked a public transport stop in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. A 54-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury as a result of the drone attack,” the statement reads.

The victim went to the hospital on her own, the RMA said.

As Ukrinform reported, at about 4 a.m. on October 22, Russians attacked Antonivka with a drone . An elderly woman was wounded.