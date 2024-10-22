Invaders Attacked Bus Stop In Kherson With Drones, Woman Wounded
Date
10/22/2024 12:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 22, Russian invaders attacked a public transport stop in Kherson with drones, and a woman was wounded.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the morning, Russians attacked a public transport stop in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. A 54-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury as a result of the drone attack,” the statement reads.
Read also:
Russians attack civilian with drone in Kherson
The victim went to the hospital on her own, the RMA said.
As Ukrinform reported, at about 4 a.m. on October 22, Russians attacked Antonivka with a drone . An elderly woman was wounded.
MENAFN22102024000193011044ID1108804819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.