UCL: Third Round Of League Stage Kicks Off Today
Date
10/22/2024 12:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage begins
today with nine matches, Azernews reports.
Among the key fixtures, Spain's real madrid will host Borussia
Dortmund, while PSG faces PSV in a high-stakes clash. Juventus is
set to take on Stuttgart, adding to the excitement of tonight's
lineup.
UEFA Champions League – League Stage (Round
3)
October 22
. 20:45
Milan (Italy) vs. Bruges (Belgium)
Monaco (France) vs. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
. 23:00
PSG (France) vs. PSV (Netherlands)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Stuttgart (Germany)
Aston Villa (England) vs. Bologna (Italy)
Girona (Spain) vs. Slovan (Slovakia)
Sturm (Austria) vs. Sporting (Portugal)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Arsenal (England) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
The round will conclude tomorrow with nine more matches.
