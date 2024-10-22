UCL: Third Round Of League Stage Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The third round of the group stage begins today with nine matches, Azernews reports.

Among the key fixtures, Spain's will host Borussia Dortmund, while PSG faces PSV in a high-stakes clash. Juventus is set to take on Stuttgart, adding to the excitement of tonight's lineup.

UEFA Champions League – League Stage (Round 3)

October 22

. 20:45

Milan (Italy) vs. Bruges (Belgium)

Monaco (France) vs. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

. 23:00

PSG (France) vs. PSV (Netherlands)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Stuttgart (Germany)

Aston Villa (England) vs. Bologna (Italy)

Girona (Spain) vs. Slovan (Slovakia)

Sturm (Austria) vs. Sporting (Portugal)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Arsenal (England) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

The round will conclude tomorrow with nine more matches.