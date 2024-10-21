The Use Of Silver By The Military Remains Shrouded In Mystery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new analysis posits that the use of silver by the military may be

significantly higher

than demand from investment, solar panels, and combined. These findings raise questions regarding transparency of the metal's demand data, with a new discovery showing that the U.S. turned 1,000-ounce silver bars obtained from the West Point Bullion Depository into cylindrical billets and made magnetic coils from them.

Experts also found that five agencies, such as the U.S. Geological Survey, Department of the Interior, Department of Energy, and Department of Defense stopped giving reports on the metal's inventories in the late 90s. Actions like this have many investors raising concerns about...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN