Kahramaa Forum Highlights Role, Contributions Of Engineers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) on Monday organised the Engineers Forum 2024, featuring experts from various departments, a statement said. The forum aimed to motivate and highlight the role of engineers in the corporation and enhance communication and exchange of experiences between engineers in various departments, in addition to revealing the capabilities and abilities of Qatari engineers.

The forum began with a tour of the inventions exhibition, with nine pavilions. Qatari engineers presented their latest diverse inventions to promote and sustainability. These included smart applications to rationalise electricity and water consumption, a platform to monitor electric vehicle charging stations in Qatar and an innovative device to cool tank water using advanced technologies.

Also, there were solutions to store hydrogen gas in sustainable energy tanks and a project to use drones to inspect overhead lines to improve the efficiency of the electrical grid along with an automatic device to replace batteries for mobile devices.

This was followed by a video presentation about the journey and achievements of Kahramaa engineers highlighting the corporation's effective role in supporting and developing functional capabilities. Kahramaa president engineer Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari said the engineers have an important role in achieving the corporation's goals and developing its services.“They are the main pillar for achieving the corporation's future vision. What is being presented in terms of working papers and discussions is a step in a long journey towards enhancing the corporation's efficiency and continuing its development. Supporting engineering creativity is a key axis in achieving the corporation's goals, stressing Kahramaa's commitment to investing in national engineering competencies.”

The event included a panel discussion in which several experts participated to discuss the modern challenges in the engineering sector. The inspiring success stories of a number of guests of honour were also reviewed in addition to the presentation of working papers by engineers, reviewing the latest projects and technologies used in the field of engineering. A special section titled 'Engineer's Idea' provided young engineers with the opportunity to present their creative ideas to stimulate the spirit of innovation and creative thinking.

The forum witnessed the participation of university students through two initiatives. The first was on manufacturing the first electric racing car and the second was the best smart solutions in the field of sustainable renewable energy.

