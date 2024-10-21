Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3189791 NEW YORK -- The State of Kuwait warned the international community against slipping into the abyss of a war with no end in light of the Israeli aggression against Palestine, Lebanon and the entire region.

3189800 RIYADH -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned remarks made by head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former foreign Kamal Kharazi regarding the UAE's three islands - Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa - and United Nations' actions in 1970 on Bahrain's independence and Arabism.

3189757 AMMAN -- Kuwait's Mercy International society, in collaboration with Balsam Voluntary Team, concluded its program directed to Gaza Strip's children who are receiving treatment at Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Center.

3189744 KUALA LUMPUR -- Kuwait signed aviation agreements with four countries in a bid to ratchet up global cooperation in the crucial sector, which includes boosting bilateral commercial flight operations.

3189756 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society launched its seasonal campaign, themed "Security and Warmth", which is one of the most prominent projects carried out in Kyrgyzstan.

3189781 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah honored Kuwaiti jet skier Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Burbayea for winning two gold medals at Pro Runabout GP and Pro Am Runabout Limited categories during the IJSBA World Championship hosted by the US. (end)



