2-Day 'JK Science Congress' Commences At Women's College M.A Road

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two-day J&K Science 2024 commenced at College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar on Monday. The event, themed“Scientific Endeavors, Innovations and Exploring New Possibilities,” is organized in collaboration with the J&K Science, & Innovation Council.

In her address, for Higher Education Sakeena Masood Itoo, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that scientific innovations are breaking barriers and opening new possibilities and we must use this to improve the lives of common people. She emphasized the need to bring research to the grassroots level and called for more collaboration between academia and industry.

“We are living in an era where science and technology are revolutionizing every aspect of our lives, scientific innovations are breaking barriers and opening new possibilities. We must harness this potential to improve the lives of common people,” said Itoo who also holds the portfolios of Health & Medical Education, School Education and Social Welfare Departments.

While she complimented the organizers for holding the Science congress, the Minister emphasized that the need of the hour is to take the research to a grassroots level where people can take advantage of technological innovations.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Mohammad Mobin said research and Development stands at the cornerstone of academic institutions, serving as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge and advancement, and societal progress.

“The significance of R&D in academic institutions extends beyond the confines of traditional education. It propels institutes to the forefront of global competitiveness, positioning them as the hub for cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary collaborations and intellectual contributions,”Mobin said.

Mobin further said that the Cluster University has completed the formalities required for admission to PhD program.

“We are going to issue notification for admission in our five constituent colleges very soon. We have identified around 50 potential research supervisors across disciplines who are eligible to guide PhD students,” he said.

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Dr. Rashmi In her address said that the New Education Policy encourages multi-disciplinary education.

“It also leaves a lot of scope for skill enhancement, entrepreneurship, project-based and experiential learning. Similarly, we should also explore pooling of resources to get the best of the available infrastructure and human resources in the colleges,” said Dr. Rashmi, referring to the concept of Cluster University with its constituent colleges.

Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology, Shri Saurabh Bhagat underlined the role of Science and Technology in propelling the major economies of the world. Shri Bhagat also referred to the vibrant culture of Startups emerging in the country for which he credited the efficient educational system as a key contributor.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Keynote Speakers, Dr. Ashoo Grover, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi

Earlier, in her welcome address Principal of the host college, Prof. Ruhi Jan Kanth said the theme of the Science congress reflects the pressing issues of our time.

Referring to the rich history of the institution, she said,“This College has played a key role in women emancipation and empowerment since 1950. The college alumni have made their mark in different fields of life and they serve as brand ambassadors of their alma mater”.

Additional Director, JK ST&IC, Dr. Nasir A Shah spoke about the broad objectives of JKST&IC and the various schemes implemented for promotion of research & development and innovation.

Director Colleges, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Nodal Principal, Prof. Seema Naz, senior office bearers from Cluster University Srinagar including Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Deans of various faculties besides Principals of various degree colleges were also present on the occasion.

The Science Congress Souvenir, college magazine 'The Pamosh', newsletter 'College Times' besides books authored by some faculty members of the host college were also released by the guests.

MENAFN21102024000215011059ID1108804245