New Allison Service Aims To Make Managing Cannes Lions Easier

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - With Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity elevated to the be-all-end-all in event (to say nothing of its coveted awards), Allison Worldwide has launched a service devoted to helping companies make the most of it.



Cannescierge includes seven offerings designed to assist clients with the full range of tasks on their Cannes to-do lists, from crafting award entries to figuring out how to best spend time on-the-ground - if they should even be there in the first place.



The seven products are:





Pass or Play:

A first step in Cannes planning, Pass or Play assesses whether attending the festival is the right move and plots a strategic course forward based on a comprehensive scorecard.



Going for Gold:

From concept to competition, Going for Gold aids in crafting award-worthy entries for the best chance at securing a coveted yet incredibly competitive Lion.



Inside the Jury Room :

With Allison experts who've sat in the jury room, this provides a glimpse into the judging process and provides tailored advice for fine-tuning existing award entries.



King of the Croisette:

Allison will develop a comprehensive strategy for how to show up at Cannes that's tailored to an organization's goals and attendance budget.



In the Spotlight:

Allison will design a breakthrough speaking platform and pitch executives for onstage opportunities that elevate thought leadership so brands truly stand out.



Festival Navigator:

It's like a GPS for Cannes via a customized itinerary tailored to each attendee, featuring essential events and exclusive insider tips to navigate Cannes efficiently and effectively.



Lessons from the Lions:

Curated for teams to glean all they can from the festival, even if they don't attend, this post-Cannes workshop offers insights and inspiration from the festival to elevate team performance when creating campaigns back home.







Companies can use the services a la carte basis or bundle them. They are available to existing and new clients.



“The Cannes Lions is one of the most revered platforms in the marketing and communications industry, but it can be daunting to navigate,” said Allison global president of consumer brands Lisa Rosenberg, whose years of experience as a Lions attendee and judge sparked the idea for the offering.

“With Cannescierge, we are empowering clients to not only participate, but truly shine at Cannes.”











