Ukraine Mod, Pentagon Officials Discuss Battlefield Developments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's Defense officials will present to the DoD delegation the reports from Navy and Air Force commanders and the of Strategic Industries.

This was announced by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov before the start of negotiations.

"I'd like to start by thanking the American people, Lloyd and his team for the U.S. leadership in providing Ukraine with military, political, and assistance and support. Today we have good teams on both sides. We have prepared several presentations, in particular, we will see what is happening on the battlefield, as well as presentations from the Navy and Air Force commanders and a small presentation from the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. We are fully ready for a discussion," Umerov said.

In turn, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recalled in his welcoming address that this is his fourth visit to Ukraine, adding that Ukraine's success is important for its citizens and those in Europe, the U.S., and the whole world.

He reiterated continued support from the U.S. and other partners within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, determined to help Ukraine prevail on the battlefield and repel potential Russian aggression in the future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, announced the allocation of a $400 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

Archive photo: Ministry of Defense