Royal Court Chief Highlights Jordan's Humanitarian Response To Gaza Crisis In Meeting With Nashmiyat Jordan Group

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Monday met with a delegation from the Nashmiyat Jordan Group at the Royal Hashemite Court.

During the meeting, attended by Adviser to for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi, Issawi briefed the delegation on Jordan's firm stance and His Majesty King Abdullah's ongoing regional and international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, according to a Royal Court statement.

Issawi stressed that since the outbreak of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, His Majesty has worked tirelessly to stop the assault, protect civilians, address the worsening humanitarian situation, and ensure the continuous delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to Palestinians.

He also highlighted key points from the King's speech at the UN General Assembly, where His Majesty called for an immediate end to the violence and destruction facing Palestinians, as a result of Israeli war crimes.

Issawi also stressed Jordan's proactive response, noting that the Kingdom was the first to send aid and medical convoys by land and air, and set up field hospitals upon Royal directives.

Issawi also highlighted the airdrop operation in which the King participated, despite its risks, and the "Restoring Hope" initiative to provide prosthetics to over 14,000 individuals who lost limbs.

He also mentioned preparations for a maternity and neonatal field hospital to be sent to Khan Younis in Gaza.

Issawi also commended the efforts of Her Majesty Queen Rania, HRH Crown Prince Hussein, and HRH Princess Salma in supporting the Palestinian people and raising awareness of their plight.

Reaffirming that the Palestinian cause remains Jordan's central issue, Issawi stressed that achieving a just and comprehensive two-state solution based on international legitimacy is a top priority for the Kingdom.

On Lebanon, Issawi reiterated Jordan's solidarity, reiterating the Kingdom's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability.

The delegating expressed pride in King Abdullah's courageous leadership on Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, and voiced their unwavering support for His Majesty in facing regional challenges.