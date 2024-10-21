Sadd Edge Persepolis To Stay On Course For Last 16 Spot

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Al Sadd boosted their hopes of reaching the AFC Elite last 16 after edging Persepolis of Iran 1-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad yesterday. Mateus Uribe's first half stoppage time goal was enough to seal the three points for the Qatari giants, who are on seven points, while Persepolis are six adrift.

“It was a very tough match, and we played well to secure the win. Our defence was outstanding, helping us earn three crucial points,” said Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez.“Despite the tight schedule, the team is working hard, and I'm pleased with the performance of my players. They remain focused.”

Persepolis came into the tie desperate to get their campaign back on track but it was the home side who threatened first with Boualem Khoukhi sending his free-kick over the bar in the fourth minute.

Persepolis squandered a chance moments later, Lucas Joao squaring the ball for Omid Alishah, whose effort from above the area was easily dealt with by Al Sadd keeper Meshaal Barsham.

A stray back pass from Cristo Gonzalez almost caught Al Sadd off guard in the 10th minute with Vahid Amiri pouncing on the chance, only for Masoud Rigi to shoot just over the bar from distance. Sadd went close in the 17th minute when Akram Afif fed Guilherme off a short corner, whose deflected low effort needed intervention from Persepolis keeper Alexis Guendouz. Persepolis almost took the lead in the 37th minute when Omid Alishah intercepted Tarek Salman's backpass, producing a save from Barsham, before Rigi's follow-up was cleared off the line by Guilherme.

However, it was Sadd who broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time with Uribe turning the ball into the back of the net from inside a packed six-yard-box off Afif's corner. Sadd almost doubled their advantage in the 50th minute but Afif's run was cut short by an alert Guendouz.

Barsham was kept busy, denying Soroush Rafiei's long-range effort in the 68th minute before foiling Isa Alekasir's header in the 88th minute, with Alishah rattling the crossbar in the closing stages as Al Sadd held on to seal the second win of their campaign. Persepolis will look to revive their campaign when they meet Al Gharafa of Qatar on 4 November, while Al Sadd take on Saudi Arabia's Al Wasl.

Ahli beat Rayyan

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan went to down to Saudi side Al Ahli 1-2 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday. Strikes from Gabri Veiga and Feras al-Brikan gave Ahli a healthy cushion heading into the break, with an own goal from Fahad al-Hamad proving a mere consolation for Rayyan.

Rayyan missed an early chance to take the lead after Trezeguet muscled his way into the left side of the area before cutting the ball across for Hazem Shehata, whose shot was turned away for a corner by Ibanez. The visitors came close to finding a way through in the 12th minute when al-Brikan surged into the box to set up Ivan Toney at the far end, but Rayyan keeper Paulo Victor was quick to intervene.

Ahli's high-pressing approach was rewarded four minutes later when Veiga opened the scoring when he curled the ball into the back of the net directly from the corner. Al-Brikan and Ibanez continued to torment Rayyan with both having their efforts denied by Victor as the Qatari side struggled to contain Ahli's advances. Ahli, however, were not to be denied a second goal in the 38th minute after Riyad Marez delivered a pin-point cross for al-Brikan to convert with a glancing header.

Rayyan started the second half much brighter and Roger Guedes went close in the 47th minute after he burst through the centre but fired wide. Ahli wasted a great chance to extend their lead in the 63rd minute when Franck Kessie lobbed the ball to an Toney, who had both his efforts from point blank range saved by Victor.

Rayyan pulled one back in the 65th minute after Murad Naji Hussein's dangerous cross into the box was turned into the back of the net by al-Hamad while keeper Abdulrahman al-Sanbi had to be at his best to deny Guedes' headed attempt in the 84th minute as the visitors held on to seal the win.

Rayyan will face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor FC on November 5, with Ahli playing Al Shorta of Iraq.

MENAFN21102024000067011011ID1108803345