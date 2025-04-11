Israeli Occupation Preventing 75% Of UN Missions From Entering Gaza: WHO Director-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated on Friday that the Israeli occupation is blocking 75 percent of United Nations missions from entering the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing blockade.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Dr. Tedros said that the total blockade imposed by Israeli authorities on Gaza since March 2 effectively halted the entry of all food and medical supplies.

He added that in the past week alone, 75 percent of UN missions were either denied access or delayed, warning that the blockade is leaving families in Gaza hungry, malnourished, and without access to clean water, shelter, or adequate healthcare further increasing the risk of illness and death.

Dr. Tedros also emphasized that Israeli attacks on the health system in Gaza are ongoing, noting that more than 400 humanitarian workers have been killed since October 7, 2023. He highlighted a specific incident on March 23, when Israeli forces attacked a medical convoy, resulting in the deaths of 15 health and aid workers.

Despite the mounting risks, restrictions, and dwindling supplies, WHO remains on ground in Gaza, he said, calling for an immediate lifting of blockade on aid, protection of health services, and unimpeded humanitarian access to all areas of Gaza. He also urged the immediate resumption of daily medical evacuations and above all, a ceasefire.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from Israels ongoing assault on the Strip has risen to 50,886, with 115,875 others injured since October 7, 2023.