SESTEK Announced New Agentic AI Capabilities For Its Customer Service Bots

Dubai - SESTEK, a global leader in conversational automation technologies, has announced new Agentic AI capabilities added to its virtual agent solution, Knovvu. The platform enables enterprises to deliver personalized, secure, and multilingual customer support while managing costs and complexity.

“Enterprises are being asked to do more with less - fewer agents, tighter budgets, and rising customer expectations. We address this challenge directly by combining reasoning, memory, and task execution into one accurate virtual agent, ready for scale.” said Prof. Levent Arslan, SESTEK Founder and CEO.

“Virtual assistants powered by Agentic AI features can now offer more human-like, more autonomous, and hyper-personalized experiences for customers. Agentic AI technology uses large language models (LLMs) for smarter and more accurate responses, enabling more realistic, context-sensitive communication. We have strengthened our Knovvu Virtual Agent solution with this approach, and it is being used by leading companies across various sectors, from finance and insurance to telecommunications and e-commerce.”

“Agentic AI is the beginning of new era in customer experience. Thanks to this new technology, virtual agents' responses are now more accurate, precise and sensitive to past interactions, significantly elevating customer satisfaction,” he added.

Knovvu Virtual Agent by SESTEK, allows companies to assign particular tasks to different assistants and define special roles for each. They can also set industry-specific regulatory rules, restrictions, and automated responses, further boosting secure interactions especially for regulation-heavy industries.

Prof. Arslan highlighted why global brands prefer SESTEK: market-leading accuracy, cloud-agnostic structure, and high technological adaptability. He stated,“Advancements in LLMs and Agentic AI will transform customer service and call centers. Companies ready to embrace the future of customer experience-where automation takes the lead and human involvement decreases-should explore these technologies. They enhance customer convenience while ensuring security, privacy, and compliance.”

