International Camel Handball Championship Kicks Off At Al Shahaniya
Doha: The Arab Union for Camel Racing (AUCR) yesterday conducted the official draw for the fourth edition of the International Camel Handball Championship which begins today in Doha.
Aimed at popularising camel handball, the prestigious event sees teams from 17 countries vying for honours at Camel Handball Stadium in Al Shahaniya.
The participating teams are: Qatar (host), USA, Australia, Colombia, Bulgaria, Oman, Palestine, Morocco, Libya, Lebanon, Djibouti, Algeria, Somalia, Jordan, Tunisia, Iraq and Mauritania.
Speaking at a press conference held at the Qatar Handball Federation (QHF) headquarters in Duhail yesterday, AUCR President and Vice Chairman of the Qatar Camel Racing Organising Committee Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sheikh Al Kuwari highlighted the significance of aligning the championship with the prestigious Amir Sword Festival.
Al Kuwari thanked QHF President Ahmed Mohammed Al Shaabi for the federation's unwavering support in organising of the tournament, the biggest in history, and recognized the contributions of all sponsors, partners and supporters.
Al Kuwari also expressed his confidence that the tournament would achieve its highest possible level of success.
Al Shaabi highlighted the success of the collaboration between the QHF and AUCR, and wished all the participating teams and fans an enjoyable championship while extending a warm welcome to Qatar.
AUCR Secretary-General Dr Hazam Al Maqarih unveiled the mascot for this year's championship before presenting the newly designed championship trophy, which uniquely combines elements of handball with the heritage of camel racing.
Dr Al Maqarih praised the close partnership between the QHF and the AUCR, and outlined the comprehensive tournament regulations.
Members and representatives of the participating Federations also attended the event which saw the teams finding their respective opponents in the initial round. The official draw saw 15 teams initially divided into two categories, while Morocco and Bulgaria compete for the 16th slot. The winners in the Round of 16 then proceed through to tomorrow's quarter-finals which will be followed by the semi-finals. The final and the presentation ceremony will take place on Sunday.
Today's Fixtures
Play-off: Morocco vs Bulgaria
Round of 16:
Djibouti vs Iraq
Australia vs Libya
USA vs Oman
Algeria vs Mauritania
Somalia vs Jordan
Qatar vs Lebanon
Colombia vs Palestine
Tunisia vs Morocco or Bulgaria
