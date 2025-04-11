Shreyas' Confidence Is Remarkable; Being Around Coach Ponting Is A Blessing: Nehal Wadhera

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera shared his thoughts on working with skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the confidence the captain carries is remarkable and having a coach like Ponting is a blessing.

Punjab Kings secured Wadhera for Rs 4.2 crore in the mega auction last year after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, marking a homecoming for the local lad.

"The way he (Shreyas Iyer) instantly connected with all the players - I really liked it. The confidence he carries is remarkable. When a captain shows that kind of belief, it automatically lifts the morale of the team. If you look at their past together - Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting during their time at DC - it was a successful combination.

"And Ricky Ponting, being the legend he is, brings so much to the table. When I work with him in the nets, everything he says feels so positive. Even the negatives don't register - they don't seem to reach our ears. Being around him feels like a blessing," said Wadhera on JioHotstar.

The left-handed batter and occasional leg-break bowler, who represents the Punjab in domestic competitions, began his IPL journey in 2023 with MI, where he showed glimpses of brilliance as he scored 241 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 145.18, including two fifties, with a standout 64 off 51 against Gujarat Titans.

Wadhera was released by MI ahead of the IPL 2025 and was picked up by PBKS, joining the team as a key middle-order enforcer. This season he has so far played three games, scoring 114 runs with the highest score of 62 against Rajasthan Royals.

While expressing his excitement about joining PBKS, Wadhera said, "This year, I've joined Punjab Kings, and I'm really looking forward to playing for my home team. Representing your home side is a special feeling for any player. When I was picked by Punjab Kings, it felt amazing - I was truly emotional. I'm eager to contribute and help Punjab Kings lift the trophy this season."

Speaking on his personal growth over the past two IPL seasons, he added, "In the last two IPL seasons, I've focused on improving my weak areas - working specifically on the shots and deliveries that troubled me. My aim is to find more success this year and hopefully make this a breakthrough season."

Wadhera further recalled his performances in domestic cricket ahead of the ongoing IPL season, saying, "We qualified for the domestic season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Punjab team performed really well. My preparation was solid, and overall, it was a good domestic season for me. I've tried to carry forward the learnings from there into the IPL so I can continue to improve.

"I've spent the last two years in the IPL, and they've been valuable for my growth. This year, my expectations remain aligned with my role-it's about stepping up for the team in tough and crunch situations and helping us move forward."

The 24-year-old signed off by terming 64-run knock against CSK at Chepauk from IPL 2023 as his memorable milestone from his IPL journey.

"There was a moment that was very special for me. In the past two years, I made my maiden fifty against CSK at Chepauk. At that time, we were in a difficult situation - around 15 for 3 - and from there, taking the team to a total of around 160 and scoring 60 off, I think, 50 balls was really important for me. I believe I played a crucial role for the team in that match.

"Had I gotten out early, I don't think we would've reached that score. The preparations I've done since childhood helped me a lot in handling such pressure situations. That innings is one of the closest to my heart," he said.