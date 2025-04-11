Ayushman Card Beneficiaries, GI Tag Recipients Laud PM Modi For Transformative Initiatives In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was met with heartfelt gratitude by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and recipients of Geographical Indication (GI) certificates during his visit to Varanasi on Friday. This marked his first trip to the holy city since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed eight years in office.

During the visit, PM Modi distributed Ayushman cards, which offer free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh, and handed over GI certificates to 21 newly-recognised products from Uttar Pradesh, many of which reflect the state's rich cultural and artisanal heritage.

IANS spoke to Ayushman card beneficiaries and GI tag recipients where they shared their experiences.

Durga Devi, a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, shared her joy, saying,“I received the Ayushman Card with Rs 5 lakh coverage. PM Modi personally asked me how it will help us. It's a huge relief for my family.”

Rajendra Prasad, another cardholder, said,“Now, I won't need to borrow money for treatment. I'm truly happy and relieved.”

Dinesh, also a recipient, expressed his gratitude:“I'm very happy. Now, I will be able to get my eyes treated, something I couldn't afford earlier.”

Alongside the health initiative, artisans and craftspeople from across the state received GI tags, giving their traditional products formal recognition and protection, while also boosting their potential in national and international markets.

Sarita Devi, who received a GI tag for growing a fruit 'karonda', said,“I've been cultivating karonda since 2011. I'm thankful to PM Modi for highlighting our work. This recognition will give us an identity and open up new opportunities. My grandparents did this, and now we're taking it forward.”

Santosh Kumar Sandilya, an acclaimed artist known as the "Gangajal artist," was awarded the GI tag for traditional street paintings of Banaras.

“This form of memorial painting is now recognised worldwide. With the GI tag, it will gain even more prominence. I thank the Prime Minister for ensuring that every small, unique aspect of Banaras is preserved and promoted,” he said.

Vandana, who received the GI tag for 'Tharu embroidery', a traditional craft of the Lakhimpur tribal community, added,“This is a big step in promoting tribal art. Recognition like this boosts our income and identity. PM Modi is truly paying attention to every detail.”

Tahir Salami, who creates jewellery from animal bones, also expressed his appreciation:“Now that we've received the GI tag, our work will be recognised, and we'll be known for our craftsmanship.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a large gathering, PM Modi emphasised the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, particularly for the elderly.

“The smile on the faces of the elderly after receiving Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards is the biggest success of this scheme,” he said.

He also noted the transformation in Purvanchal's healthcare landscape.“Earlier, medical treatment used to be a major source of stress for families. Today, Kashi is emerging as a health capital.”