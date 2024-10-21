Amir, Italian President Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held an official session of talks with the President of the friendly Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Presidential Palace in the capital city of Rome on Monday.

At the beginning of the session, President Mattarella welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, and looking forward to working together with His Highness to push them to broader levels across various fields.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation to the President for the warm reception during this visit, stressing that it is an opportunity to discuss with His Excellency issues of common interest, and ways to support and strengthen the strong relations between the two countries in various fields.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were discussed, as well as ways to support and develop them in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, and a number of senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Italian side, it was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Ugo Zampetti and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Italian President held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the overall cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony earlier upon his arrival at the Quirinal Presidential Palace.

