SCOTT WARD INDUCTED INTO BC RESTAURANT HALL OF FAME

Scott Ward, is being inducted into the 2024 BC Restaurant Hall of Fame as an Active Restaurateur, from the BCRFA.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Ward, a seasoned leader and beloved figure in the restaurant world, is being inducted into the 2024 BC Restaurant Hall of Fame as an Active Restaurateur, from the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA ). This award recognizes Scott's dedication, hands-on leadership, and tireless contributions to the restaurant industry.Over the course of four decades, Scott has worked in nearly every role within a restaurant, before stepping into executive leadership. In the last 35 years, he has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of many of Canada's leading restaurant brands, including The Spectra Group of Great Restaurants, Romer's Burger Bar and more recently, Browns Restaurant Group (BRG). During his eight years as President and COO of BRG, Scott played a key role in its expansion to over 80 locations within Canada and the United States.Even after stepping down from his full-time role, Scott's commitment to the industry is as strong as ever. Today, he serves as a Senior Business Advisor for BRG while also running Ward's Wine Country Kitchen alongside his wife, Mindy, at the District Wine Village in Oliver, BC. Now, with their son Kyle working in thefamily restaurant, Scott and Mindy are excited to foster the next generation's passion for hospitality, continuing the family's legacy.The Active Restaurateur Award recognizes individuals who exemplify a hands-on approach to managing and operating their businesses. It honors those who are not just leaders in title, but in practice-those who are fully engaged in the day-to-day, committed to innovation, and always striving to create positive experiences for their teams and guests alike. Scott Ward has embodied these values throughout his career, from mentoring young talentto pushing the boundaries of what makes a restaurant successful.###About BRG: The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada's Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining. The group is slated to open four new locations in 2025 including a corporate Scotty Browns location in Kauai, HI.For Franchising inquires and opportunities, please contact Browns Restaurant Group to start a conversation.For media inquiries, please contact:Emily PedersenMarketing Manager...For Franchising inquiries, please contact:Bruce FoxExecutive Vice President – Development...

