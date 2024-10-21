Savage Ops Continues Long-Term Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, The Impact Of Trump's Visit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWANNANOA,, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Hurricane Helene recovery transitions from emergency response to rebuilding, Savage Freedoms Relief Operations (Savage Ops) remains committed to helping those affected by the storm restore their lives. After wrapping up the majority of rescue and recovery operations, the organization is focused on major long-term projects that support the people and communities impacted by the disaster.In an effort to raise awareness, and keep the conversation about ongoing recovery needs alive, Savage Ops was able to interface with President Trump at Diamondback 4x4. Founder Adam Smith, who rescued his daughter hours after the storm via helicopter, has been a key local figure in the relief efforts and hopes to continue the conversation about reforming national disaster relief policy. The meeting took place on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12:00pm.“This area was hit about as hard as anybody's ever seen,” said Trump.“The communities were ravaged and destroyed. We're praying for you and we will not forget about you. We will never forget about you. We're gonna be working with you for a long time to come, to get it back together.”Michael Whatley, chairman of the RNC also attended and is overseeing early election voting which is running smoothly and setting records for turnout despite the devastation. This speaks to the strength of the community.Since the storm hit, Savage Ops has been on the ground in Swannanoa, NC , located at the Harley Davidson. Providing essential services to residents and coordinating a multitude of projects, including rebuilding infrastructure, clearing access, supplying material goods, logistical support, and offering hope to those in need. The press conference aimed to spotlight both ongoing and future initiatives, emphasizing the critical need for continued support from donors and volunteers.“We're asking the public, donors, and media to keep these stories alive,” adds Smith.“There is still so much work to be done, and with your help, we can make sure that no one is left behind, and Western North Carolina is not forgotten.”Event DetailsDate: 10/21/2024Time: 12:00 pm ESTLocation: Diamondback 4x4, Swannanoa, NCSpecial Guest: President Donald J. TrumpPresidential Candidate VisitsMedia members are invited to visit or contact Savage Ops to learn more about the current recovery projects and the continued need for aid. Interview opportunities with community members, organization leaders, and volunteers will be available.About Savage OpsSavage Ops is a dedicated disaster relief organization working in Swannanoa, NC, to help individuals and communities affected by Hurricane Helene recover, rebuild, and restore their lives. Primarily a group of special operations veterans, from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines, who are no longer overseas but instead in Western North Carolina protecting American lives at home. Engaged in humanitarian relief operations, these talented individuals have come together with other private organizations, both businesses and nonprofits, community leaders, churches, and local, state, and federal government groups, including the National Guard, Air Guard, and military units. This collaboration is able to be nimble and respond to needs as they arise on any scale. From one family living in a tent trying not to freeze all the way to entire towns, they are meeting every need to keep people alive with hope for another day.Savage Ops wants to bring hope and light into the community. Making connections and enabling people to better help each other has been a huge part of the effectiveness of the operation. Always greeting those they are helping with 'a hug and a handshake,' they have encountered many outside forces, but the mission remains the focus. Helping people.With the help of many generous individuals and great non-profits, they continue with the sustainment of relief operations all through the region with what has been coined the“redneck air force” reaching people through the air, on roads, and off, even backpacking supplies to those completely cut off from other means of transportation. Since the 28th, an estimated 1 million pounds of supplies have been received and delivered to those who need them most. Additional helicopter pilots and volunteers have shown up bringing the count to as high as 150+ daily.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:On the GroundAustin Holmes, PresidentPublicity For Good904-318-2309Presidential Candidate Visits

