The Seven Continents: By Jerome Dahan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned

denim visionary

Jerome

Dahan, has unveiled his latest venture, The Seven Continents. Born from a lifelong passion for denim, this new menswear brand represents Dahan's personal journey to create the purest, most refined collection of denim that speaks to his legacy, while embracing the endless possibilities of the world's most enduring fabric.

A

Love

Letter

to

Denim

"I

have always

loved

denim,"

says

Jerome

Dahan. "Growing up in Paris, denim represented America, California, freedom. It was an unspoken language that told the story of who people were."

From his earliest memories of examining denim's drape, fits and colors, to the creation of groundbreaking labels like 7 For All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, Dahan has reshaped the denim industry, bringing a fresh perspective and creating a lasting impact.

Denim

has

always

been more

than

just

fabric

for Dahan; it has been his key material-a medium through which he has explored, created, and expressed himself. Dahan's work with this remarkable material is not just about crafting jeans-it is his art, his love letter to the world, a means to connect people and build communities.

The

Next

Chapter:

The

Seven

Continents

The

Seven

Continents is

the

natural

evolution

of

Dahan's life's work. It is a brand that represents his never-ending love affair with denim and his constant pursuit of refining his vision. "This collection started from a more personal place," says

Dahan. "I looked at my own wardrobe, stripped away the layers, and curated the purest selection of denim that tells my story."

Dahan's commitment to denim goes beyond style. "Denim shapes you, and you are shaped by denim," he explains. The pieces in The Seven Continents collection are the culmination of a lifelong pursuit of the finest fabrics, washes, and tailoring. Every detail is carefully considered to create heirloom-quality pieces that fit perfectly.

Honoring

the

Past,

Embracing the

Future

The Seven Continents is dedicated to honoring denim's legacy of style, ease, and freedom, while continuing to evolve it's iconic presence. Dahan's

approach

reveres

the

classic

beauty of

the

past

while

making his

own

mark on

the

fabric's

future.

"Denim

has

been

my

life's

work,"

says

Dahan. "I've carefully considered and evolved every aspect of style, comfort, and functionality to develop flawless fits that work for every part of your life."

Discover

The

Seven

Continents

The

Seven Continents

invites

you

to

experience

the

next

chapter of

Dahan's journey. The debut collection is made with proprietary Japanese denim and manufactured in Los Angeles,

RRPS range from $395 - $795. The brand's website will launch on October 17th. The Seven Continents is also available at Just One Eye in Los Angeles and 180 The Store in New York City.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit TheSevenContinents .

About Jerome

Dahan

Jerome

Dahan is a pioneering force in the world of premium denim, whose innovative approach has transformed the industry. From the creation of 7 For All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, to his latest endeavor with The Seven Continents,

Dahan continues to push the boundaries of what denim can be. His dedication to craftsmanship, fit, and storytelling has made him a leader in the global fashion landscape.

SOURCE The Seven Continents

