CROSQ Council Welcomes New Chairman

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

BARBADOS / St Vincent – The executive director of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS), Ezra D. Ledger, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). Ledger succeeds Verne Emmanuel, director of the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS), and will serve a one-year term.

“Ledger appointment was confirmed during the 45th CROSQ Council Meeting and the InDiCo-Global European Standardisation System (ESS) Workshop, held October 9 – 11th, 2024, in St Vincent and the Grenadines,” CROSQ announced said in a press release.“The event convened national, regional, and international leaders and stakeholders to explore pivotal initiatives in advancing quality infrastructure and standardisation across CARICOM.”

Also appointed during the meeting was Jose Trejo, executive director of the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS), as vice-chair, replacing Ledger. Together, they will steer CROSQ's efforts in enhancing regional standards and quality.

“In addition to his role as vice-chair, Trejo will chair the Human Resource Committee (HRC), while Dr Velton Gooden, executive director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), will lead the finance committee,” CROSQ announced Monday.

The CROSQ Council comprises the heads of national standards bodies from CARICOM Member States. Its mission includes facilitating trade within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and with international partners, enhancing the quality of goods and services in the region, and promoting economic development through the implementation of CARICOM standards.

CROSQ, headquartered in Barbados, represents 15 CARICOM Member States and reports to the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED). The organisation continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening regional quality infrastructure, contributing to the region's competitiveness and resilience in the global marketplace.

The post CROSQ Council welcomes new chairman appeared first on Caribbean News Global .