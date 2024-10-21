AI-Based Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2024 - How AI-Based Drug Repurposing Is Superior To Traditional Drug Discovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Drug Repurposing Market, Growth Opportunities, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the emergence of AI-based drug repurposing and examines the factors driving and hindering adoption. The limitation of traditional drug discovery has led to the growing interest in AI -based drug repurposing, which offers numerous advantages in terms of time, speed, and cost. AI-based drug repurposing has been explored across different indications, such as rare diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The study focuses on the different AI-technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, and how they are enabling AI-based drug repurposing. In addition, the report looks at key participants involved in AI-based drug repurposing, including their AI approaches, disease focus areas, and future outlook. The study examines the key factors driving and restraining the growth of AI-based drug repurposing and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space that key participants and stakeholders can leverage.

Key Questions This Study Answers:



What are the key drivers and restraints in the development of AI-based drug repurposing?

What are the applications of AI-based drug repurposing across disease indication?

What are the key trends in AI-based drug repurposing?

Who are the key innovators, and what are their approaches to AI-based drug repurposing? What does the funding and partnership landscape look like?

Key Growth Opportunities



Collaborative Environment

Focus on Rare Diseases Focus on Drug Indication Expansion

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-based Drug Repurposing Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Generator



Drug Repurposing Is More Efficient than Traditional Drug Discovery

How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

AI Models Enabling Drug Repurposing



How AI-based Drug Repurposing Works

AI-based Drug Repurposing Approaches

How AI Interprets Large Datasets

Multiple Data Sources Available to Extract Different Types of Data to Determine Drug Repurposing Opportunity

How Companies Use ML in Drug Repurposing How Companies Use DL in Drug Repurposing

Application Across Disease Indications



Disease Focus Areas for AI-based Drug Repurposing

Clinical Pipeline Analysis of Key Participants Key Trends - AI-based Drug Repurposing

Key Innovators - AI in Drug Repurposing



Key Participants in AI-based Drug Repurposing Landscape of AI Technologies Used by Key Participants for Drug Repurposing

Funding and Partnerships



Recent Funding Promoting AI-based Drug Repurposing Strategic Collaborations Accelerating the Use of AI-based Drug Repurposing

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900