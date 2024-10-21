AI-Based Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2024 - How AI-Based Drug Repurposing Is Superior To Traditional Drug Discovery
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Drug Repurposing Market, Growth Opportunities, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the emergence of AI-based drug repurposing and examines the factors driving and hindering adoption. The limitation of traditional drug discovery has led to the growing interest in AI -based drug repurposing, which offers numerous advantages in terms of time, speed, and cost. AI-based drug repurposing has been explored across different disease indications, such as rare diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.
The study focuses on the different AI-technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI, and how they are enabling AI-based drug repurposing. In addition, the report looks at key participants involved in AI-based drug repurposing, including their AI approaches, disease focus areas, and future outlook. The study examines the key factors driving and restraining the growth of AI-based drug repurposing and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space that key participants and stakeholders can leverage.
Key Questions This Study Answers:
What are the key drivers and restraints in the development of AI-based drug repurposing? What are the applications of AI-based drug repurposing across disease indication? What are the key trends in AI-based drug repurposing? Who are the key innovators, and what are their approaches to AI-based drug repurposing? What does the funding and partnership landscape look like?
Key Growth Opportunities
Collaborative Environment Focus on Rare Diseases Focus on Drug Indication Expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-based Drug Repurposing Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Generator
Drug Repurposing Is More Efficient than Traditional Drug Discovery How AI-based Drug Repurposing Is Superior to Traditional Drug Discovery Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
AI Models Enabling Drug Repurposing
How AI-based Drug Repurposing Works AI-based Drug Repurposing Approaches How AI Interprets Large Datasets Multiple Data Sources Available to Extract Different Types of Data to Determine Drug Repurposing Opportunity How Companies Use ML in Drug Repurposing How Companies Use DL in Drug Repurposing
Application Across Disease Indications
Disease Focus Areas for AI-based Drug Repurposing Clinical Pipeline Analysis of Key Participants Key Trends - AI-based Drug Repurposing
Key Innovators - AI in Drug Repurposing
Key Participants in AI-based Drug Repurposing Landscape of AI Technologies Used by Key Participants for Drug Repurposing
Funding and Partnerships
Recent Funding Promoting AI-based Drug Repurposing Strategic Collaborations Accelerating the Use of AI-based Drug Repurposing
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
