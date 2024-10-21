Do Parents Give Good Financial Advice To Their Kids?

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Marie // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC The average American parent offers their child 114 pieces of unique financial advice per year, according to new research. However, parents admit their financial advice isn't always used: respondents said their child listens only about half (54%) of the time. A survey of 5,000 [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.