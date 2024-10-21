On World Iodine Deficiency Day, Tata Salt Reinforces Commitment to Combat Iodine Deficiency

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 21, 2024: On World Iodine Deficiency Day (WIDD), Tata Salt, India’s pioneer and market leader in iodized salt, reaffirms its commitment to combating iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) in children across the country. As the first national branded iodized salt, Tata Salt continues to play a vital role in raising awareness about iodine, a crucial micronutrient essential for mental development, particularly during early childhood.

Since 1983, Tata Salt has been at the forefront of helping to address iodine deficiency, becoming a trusted household name for millions of Indian families. Known for its consistent quality, Tata Salt has made iodized salt accessible across the country, helping to support overall well-being. As a legacy brand, Tata Salt plays a key role in ensuring that children across India receive an iodized salt with the right amount of iodine. Following the India Iodine Survey 2018-19, which revealed that only 55% of the population is aware of iodized salt’s benefits, Tata Salt remains committed to increasing awareness about the vital role iodine plays in supporting the wellbeing of the population.

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods - India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “At Tata Salt, we remain dedicated to providing iodized salt with the right amount of iodine to help address the challenges of iodine deficiency. Our brand has built a legacy of trust over the years, consistently delivering quality that millions of Indian families rely on. This trust is strengthened through our commitment to innovation and solutions that support overall well-being. On World Iodine Deficiency Day, we reaffirm the importance of raising awareness about iodine deficiency disorders and invite everyone to join us in our mission to make a meaningful difference and contribute to a healthier future for all.”

India, like many developing nations, faces a significant public health challenge in the form of 'hidden hunger,' especially among growing children. This condition, caused by deficiencies in crucial micronutrients such as iodine, iron, folic acid, vitamin A, and zinc, can affect the development of children. Iodine, in particular, is an essential micronutrient required for normal growth, thyroid function, and brain development.

Tata Salt remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting national wellness by addressing iodine deficiency and ensuring that iodized salt reaches every household. These ongoing efforts to reduce IDD and empower families to make informed choices about their health are building a healthier and more resilient India, one salt grain at a time.





