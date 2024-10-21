Philips Showcases Next Level Cardiology Innovations For Improved Patient Care At TCT 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 21, 2024



Philips portfolio of image-guided therapy and echocardiography solutions uniquely integrates artificial intelligence into imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional for even the most complex procedures. The Philips Engagement Hub in Hall C at the Walter E. Washington Center will feature numerous physician-led discussions, and hands-on trainings that address a range of key challenges in cardiology.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing its latest solutions in cardiology at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting (October 27-30 in Washington D.C., USA). These cardiology innovations are designed to strengthen clinical confidence, enhance procedural efficiency and improve patient outcomes for interventional procedures – bringing better care to more people.

“With many exciting advancements on the horizon in cardiology, Philips is looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners at TCT and showcasing our latest suite of AI-enabled imaging systems, smart therapeutic and diagnostic devices, software, and services in integrated solutions,” said Stacy Beske, Business Leader for Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips.“As a long-standing leader in the space, we are committed to harnessing the latest science and technology and working in collaboration with physicians to deliver best-in-class solutions to enhance patient care.”

The company's latest technology advancements in diagnostic, interventional and monitoring solutions featured at TCT 2024 include:

Leveraging AI for structural heart disease diagnosis: Philips' next generation cardiovascular ultrasound platform - available on EPIQ CVx / CVxi - leverages AI-based capabilities to accelerate and help automate diagnosis of structural heart disease. The new release includes new automated 3D tricuspid valve quantification (3D Auto TV) to assist in confirming device size selection with accurate peri-procedure TV annulus measurements, and 3D Automated Color Flow Quantification (3D Auto CFQ) for fast, easy and reproducible mitral regurgitation (MR) volume to help assess MR severity. You can read more about this solution in Philips' new white paper publication that describes its novel technology, workflow, algorithms and clinical validation.

Visitors of the Philips booth at TCT can also see the power of the Philips X11-4t mini 3D TEE to support narrow spaces and complex cases to reach more of your patients. And access improved workflow with Recall Settings, which preserves and acquisition and imaging settings when switching between TEE and ICE.

Optimizing procedural workflow with imaging technology: Philips' intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) , used in percutaneous coronary interventions, provides physicians advanced imaging to visualize blood vessels and vessel walls which assists in making real-time procedural decisions. The growing clinical evidence of improved patient outcomes with IVUS led to its reclassification by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) to a class I, level of evidence A solution [1].



Improving standards of care with innovative solutions: Philips' instantaneous free-ratio (iFR) is the gold standard for physiologic measurement during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Philips iFR is the only resting index with a class I, level of evidence A recommendation [2] which can be attributed to the SWEDEHEART study data presented at TCT 2023 which demonstrated its non-inferiority to fractional flow reserve (FFR) [2].



Customizing care for more patients with structural heart disease: The Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) catheter provides a complementary alternative to transesophageal echocardiography (TEE)-based procedures while producing the same quality three-dimensional images of cardiac structures, including valves, from inside their patients' hearts. The solution offers 2D and 3D imaging on a single ultrasound platform – the industry-leading Philips EPIQ CVx and EPIQ CVxi – and allows for conscious sedation, reducing reliance on general anesthesia and expanding access to more patients.



Evolving image-guided therapy solutions for structural heart disease: The Philips EchoNavigator 4.0 used with the Philips Azurion Seriesand premium cardiology ultrasound system EPIQ CVxi , offers cardiology teams a comprehensive set of automated views based on advanced 3D heart models in combination with unique live fusion imaging. As a result, physicians can treat patients with greater control and confidence during every stage of minimally invasive-cardiac procedures.



Simplifying coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead extraction: Philips Laser System – Nexcimer supports over seven coronary vascular ranging from chronic total occlusions and a variety of different lesion types. It is the only system compatible with catheters that have Level I clinical data for ISR (in-stent restenosis) atherectomy and the only to support lead extraction procedures to remove the thin insulated wires connected to cardiac pacemakers or implantable cardioverter defibrillators [3,4].



Streamlining interventional procedures: With Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight , physicians have access to the latest imaging, physiology and co-registration tools for cardiac care all in one seamless platform. This combination of interventional tools allows physicians to optimize lab performance and make personalized, efficient and clinically smart treatment decisions.

Visit the Philips Engagement Hub (#2) where Philips will be providing more than 25 hours of physician-led educational content from lunch symposiums to a series of presentations and hands-on trainings across a variety of Philips cardiac solutions. Presentations will cover a range of image-guided therapy interventions, new advancements in technology and the use of artificial intelligence for minimally invasive procedures. For the full calendar of events, as well as general information about Philips' presence at the show, visit the Philips website .

