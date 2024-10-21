Zelensky Meets With Pentagon Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv.

An Ukrinform correspondent reported from the scene.

“I thank you very much, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for coming, for your visit. I would like to thank the people of the United States, President Biden, as well as bipartisan support, for what has been done during this war,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he was grateful for the recent meeting in Brussels, which took place at the NATO-Ukraine level.

“It was an opportunity to build a direct dialog with the defense ministers of the allied countries, and after that a very powerful meeting at the level of the G7 defense ministers took place,” Zelensky said.

The President also thanked Joe Biden for the latest aid package.

“Of course, we discussed (in a phone call - ed.) many aspects of cooperation, particularly regarding the Victory Plan, preparations for the winter period, our air defense capabilities. We also discussed in detail the aid packages that will be very important for us in the winter,” the President said.

As reported, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit today.