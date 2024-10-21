Australian lawmaker says to Charles III ‘you are not my king’

(MENAFN) A formal reception for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Parliament House in Canberra was notably disrupted when independent Senator Lidia Thorpe delivered a passionate and provocative address, highlighting ongoing grievances of Indigenous Australians.



Following the King’s address to the attendees, Thorpe stepped forward and vocally confronted him, accusing the British monarchy of historical injustices against Indigenous peoples. “You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us back what you stole from us: our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land,” she proclaimed while clad in a traditional native fur cloak.



Thorpe's demands extended beyond reparations to include a formal treaty between the Australian government and First Nations peoples. She emphasized that Australia is one of the few Commonwealth countries that has yet to establish an agreement recognizing the rights of its Indigenous population. “Give us a treaty, we want a treaty in this country,” she insisted, further asserting, “This is not your land, you are not my king,” and expressing her disdain for colonialism with a profanity-laden remark as security escorted her from the venue.



Witnesses reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to react with humor to the unexpected interruption, with some outlets noting they “laughed off” the senator's demands.



Earlier that day, Thorpe had participated in a protest outside the Australian War Memorial, where the royal couple was also present. Reports indicated that she had a brief confrontation with police and narrowly avoided arrest during the protest.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the royal couple, affirming that many Australians hold them in high regard. “Your majesties are very welcome here,” he stated, countering the tension created by Thorpe's outburst.



Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott criticized Thorpe’s actions, labeling them as “unfortunate political exhibitionism,” and underscoring the polarizing nature of the discourse surrounding Indigenous rights and the monarchy in Australia.



Thorpe’s intervention at the reception has reignited discussions about colonial history, Indigenous rights, and the need for formal recognition and reconciliation within Australian society, highlighting the complexities of Australia’s relationship with its Indigenous peoples and the legacy of colonialism.

