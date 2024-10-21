Trump takes role at local McDonald`s

(MENAFN) During a recent campaign stop in Pennsylvania, former President Donald donned an apron and took on the role of a fast-food worker at a local McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose. The presidential candidate worked the fry station, serving customers through the drive-thru window and engaging with reporters on site.



While handling orders, Trump praised the hard work of fast-food employees, stating, “These people work hard. They’re great. I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful.” His remarks highlighted his admiration for the fast-food industry and its workforce.



In a playful jab at his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump referenced her past claims of having worked at McDonald's during her college years. “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” he declared, reiterating his belief that Harris had not truly worked at the fast-food chain.



Harris's spokesperson, Ian Sams, quickly countered Trump’s comments, labeling them as a “lie.” He suggested that Trump, who has been criticized for his privileged upbringing, “can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”



Trump’s affinity for McDonald's is well-documented; he has been photographed enjoying the fast-food chain's offerings aboard Air Force One. Notably, in 2019, he famously ordered over 300 hamburgers for the Clemson Tigers college football championship team during their visit to the White House.



This playful campaign moment not only allowed Trump to connect with voters in a relatable setting but also provided a platform for political jabs, highlighting the ongoing rivalry between the two candidates. As the election approaches, such encounters may play a significant role in shaping public perceptions and voter sentiments.

