France supports Zelensky’s ‘victory plan’

(MENAFN) France has signaled its commitment to supporting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recently proposed "victory plan," with Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot emphasizing the need for Western unity during his visit to Kiev on Saturday. In a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, Barrot articulated that a Russian victory would undermine international law and lead to a chaotic global order.



“A Russian victory would consecrate the law of the strongest and would push the international order towards chaos,” Barrot warned, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts to advance Zelensky’s proposal and garner support from as many nations as possible.



He reiterated France's steadfast support for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russian aggression, stating, “We will support, again and again, Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression.” Additionally, Barrot indicated France's openness to discussing Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, a topic currently under consideration with other NATO allies.



Zelensky unveiled his five-point victory plan earlier this week, which includes demands that have previously been met with resistance from Western allies. Among these requests is an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and the lifting of restrictions on the use of foreign long-range weapons for strikes deep within Russian territory.



Despite Zelensky's ambitious proposals, NATO officials have consistently maintained that the alliance cannot admit Ukraine until the conflict is resolved. This stance reflects a cautious approach to avoid escalating tensions with Russia. US President Joe Biden also remarked on Friday that there is currently “no consensus” among allies regarding the approval of ATACMS missiles and other weaponry for use in strikes on Russian soil.



The discussions surrounding Zelensky's victory plan underscore the complexities of international diplomacy amid an ongoing war, as Western nations balance support for Ukraine with the need to manage relations with Russia. France’s backing may serve to reinvigorate discussions among NATO allies about further assistance to Ukraine and the strategic implications of a potential NATO membership.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801797