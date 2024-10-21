عربي


Preferred Bank Reports Third Quarter Results


10/21/2024 5:16:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) , one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.4 million or $2.46 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. This represents a slight decrease in net income of $209,000 from the prior quarter and down by $4.8 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the prior year was due to a decrease in net interest income of $4.1 million due to higher deposit costs as well as an increase in noninterest expense of $3.1 million. These were partially offset by lower provision for credit losses and an increase in noninterest income. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million, an increase in the provision for credit losses of $700,000 partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2.7 million. Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.95%
  • Return on beginning equity of 18.37%
  • Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.10%
  • Total loans increased by $143 million or 2.6% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 30.6%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented,“I am pleased to report our third quarter 2024 net income was $33.4 million or $2.46 a share. Highlights of the quarter include the successful reduction of $21.2 million in non-performing loans, with no charge-offs. Interest recovery related to this was $800,000. Criticized loans, however, have increased but we believe it may be temporary in nature. Separately, the OREO property is currently in escrow, scheduled to close later this month. The valuation allowance we recorded of $1.7 million is included in the quarter's non-interest expense.

Loan demand was strong this quarter. We had a net increase of $143 million, or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. The September's rate cut seems to have spurred borrower interest in general. Deposits for the quarter had a very small decrease, as we have been careful in monitoring our deposit costs.

At September 30, 2024, Preferred Bank's loan portfolio was 26% fixed rate loans and 74% floating rate loans with floor rates for most of them. We believe it is well-balanced with the sensitivity of our deposits. However, the time certificates of deposits do have a cost adjustment pattern of slower reduction in the beginning but increasing gradually.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $68.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $66.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2024. A higher cost of deposits was to blame for the decrease in net interest income versus the prior year and a curing of a nonaccrual loan in the third quarter of 2024 was the reason for the increase in net interest income over the second quarter of 2024. A loan that was placed into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 was paid down significantly and the interest was brought current in the third quarter of 2024. This interest recovery of $800,000 helped to increase the Bank's net interest margin to 4.10% for the quarter from 3.96% in the prior quarter. This compares to a margin of 4.39% one year ago. Also very importantly, the Bank's total interest expense decreased for the first time since the first quarter of 2022. This was the result of the Bank's efforts to replace higher cost brokered MMDA accounts with traditional brokered CD's which carry a lower coupon. This is why, during this quarter, there is a fairly sizeable decrease in money market accounts and a corresponding increase in certificates of deposit.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.5 million compared with $3.0 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fees which increased by $210,000 and other income partially offset by a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans of $263,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year; LC fee income was up by $547,000 partially offset by a decrease in service charges of $192,000.

Noninterest Expense . Total noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and compared to the $19.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase from the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $1.7 million valuation allowance recorded this quarter on the Bank's other real estate owned (OREO) property. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $581,000 and occupancy expense increased by $167,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in promotion expense of $162,000. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $517,000, occupancy expense was up by $320,000 and professional services was up by $393,000. The increase in professional services expense was due to increased legal costs which were associated with a number of nonperforming loans. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Bank's efficiency ratio was 30.6%, higher than the 28.3% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.04% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank's ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2024 were $5.57 billion, an increase of $298.1 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased during the quarter by $11 million but still increased year-to-date to $5.87 billion, up $158.4 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.87 billion, an increase of $213.3 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024, was $19.4 million, a decrease of $21.2 million from $40.6 million on June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs related to the reduction. Interest recoveries were $800,000 for this quarter

The increase in total criticized loans of $161.2 for the quarter was largely due to the downgrade of a relationship with seven real estate related loans. These seven loans totaling $182.1 were secured by retail or multifamily properties that have late payment irregularities. At September 30, 2024, four of the seven loans totaling $86.5 million have been brought current and are expected to be out of criticized status in the fourth quarter. The three loans that have not been brought to current have a combined weighted average LTV of 64% and DCR of 0.98. All these loans have adequate guarantor support. Combined amount outstanding for these three loans is $95.6 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank's allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.36% of loans as compared to 1.34% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's leverage ratio was 11.28%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.66% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.06%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank's third quarter 2024 financial results will be held this afternoon, October 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing“Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 4, 2024; the passcode is 7955778.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank's future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government's monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank's website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank's website at .

AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
...

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
2024 2024 2023
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 114,112 $ 109,451 $ 106,695
Investment securities 15,032 17,552 18,556
Fed funds sold 280 291 278
Total interest income 129,424 127,294 125,529
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand 23,211 24,205 20,257
Savings 84 79 67
Time certificates 35,956 35,578 29,369
FHLB borrowings - - 1,557
Subordinated debt 1,325 1,325 1,325
Total interest expense 60,576 61,187 52,575
Net interest income 68,848 66,107 72,954
Provision for credit losses 3,200 2,500 3,500
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses 65,648 63,607 69,454
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 747 819 939
Letters of credit fee income 1,959 1,749 1,412
BOLI income 108 105 103
Net gain on sale of loans 91 353 21
Other income 554 378 497
Total noninterest income 3,459 3,404 2,972
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits 13,525 12,944 13,008
Net occupancy expense 1,883 1,716 1,563
Business development and promotion expense 241 403 193
Professional services 1,816 1,832 1,423
Office supplies and equipment expense 435 477 395
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 1,915 29 140
Other 2,274 2,296 2,287
Total noninterest expense 22,089 19,697 19,009
Income before provision for income taxes 47,018 47,314 53,417
Income tax expense 13,635 13,722 15,225
Net income $ 33,383 $ 33,592 $ 38,192
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic $ 2.50 $ 2.51 $ 2.74
Diluted $ 2.46 $ 2.48 $ 2.71
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic 13,327,848 13,362,522 13,925,994
Diluted 13,544,273 13,548,400 14,105,915
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.55


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30, Change
2024 2023 %
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 333,543 $ 304,796 9.4
Investment securities 48,841 47,454 2.9
Fed funds sold 854 774 10.4
Total interest income 383,238 353,024 8.6
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand 69,706 53,701 29.8
Savings 238 153 55.6
Time certificates 105,864 71,399 48.3
FHLB borrowings - 3,819 -100.0 %
Subordinated debt 3,975 3,975 0.0
Total interest expense 179,783 133,046 35.1
Net interest income 203,455 219,978 -7.5 %
Provision for credit losses 10,100 6,500 55.4
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 193,355 213,478 -9.4 %
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 2,411 2,477 -2.7 %
Letters of credit fee income 5,211 4,312 20.8 %
BOLI income 318 307 3.3 %
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities - (4,117 ) -100.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans 547 547 -0.1 %
Other income 1,441 1,481 -2.7 %
Total noninterest income 9,928 5,007 98.3 %
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits 40,369 39,256 2.8 %
Net occupancy expense 5,310 4,513 17.7 %
Business development and promotion expense 910 498 82.7 %
Professional services 5,105 3,915 30.4 %
Office supplies and equipment expense 1,385 1,197 15.7 %
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 2,079 3,050 -31.8 %
Other 6,656 6,332 5.1 %
Total noninterest expense 61,814 58,761 5.2 %
Income before provision for income taxes 141,469 159,724 -11.4 %
Income tax expense 41,028 45,523 -9.9 %
Net income $ 100,441 $ 114,201 -12.0 %
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic $ 7.50 $ 8.01 -6.4 %
Diluted $ 7.39 $ 7.92 -6.7 %
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic 13,399,487 14,257,005 -6.0 %
Diluted 13,587,820 14,418,939 -5.8 %
Dividends per share $ 2.10 $ 1.65 27.3 %


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, December 31,
2024 2023
(Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 782,394 $ 890,852
Fed funds sold 22,600 20,000
Cash and cash equivalents 804,994 910,852
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,311 21,171
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 337,363 313,842
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 225 360
Loans 5,571,579 5,273,498
Less allowance for credit losses (76,051 ) (78,355 )
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (10,414 ) (11,079 )
Loans, net 5,485,114 5,184,064
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 15,082 16,716
Customers' liability on acceptances - 315
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,195 9,694
Bank-owned life insurance 10,364 10,632
Accrued interest receivable 35,562 33,892
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 58,009 65,276
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000
Deferred tax assets 46,209 48,991
Income tax receivable 1,013 2,391
Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,489 22,050
Other assets 3,414 4,030
Total assets $ 6,872,344 $ 6,659,276
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 682,859 $ 786,995
Interest bearing deposits: 1,994,288 2,075,156
Savings 29,793 29,167
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,478,500 1,317,862
Other time certificates 1,682,324 1,500,162
Total deposits 5,867,764 5,709,342
Acceptances outstanding - 315
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,410 148,232
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,617 30,824
Operating lease liabilities 26,730 19,766
Accrued interest payable 16,001 16,124
Other liabilities 39,705 39,568
Total liabilities 6,122,227 5,964,171
Shareholders' equity 750,117 695,105
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,872,344 $ 6,659,276
Book value per common share $ 56.54 $ 50.54
Number of common shares outstanding 13,267,852 13,753,246


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income $ 129,424 $ 127,294 $ 126,520 $ 124,964 $ 125,529
Interest expense 60,576 61,187 58,020 55,568 52,575
Interest income before provision for credit losses 68,848 66,107 68,500 69,396 72,954
Provision for credit losses 3,200 2,500 4,400 3,500 3,500
Noninterest income 3,459 3,404 3,065 2,106 2,972
Noninterest expense 22,089 19,697 20,028 17,873 19,009
Income tax expense 13,635 13,722 13,671 14,290 15,225
Net income $ 33,383 $ 33,592 $ 33,466 $ 35,839 $ 38,192
Earnings per share
Basic $ 2.50 $ 2.51 $ 2.48 $ 2.63 $ 2.74
Diluted $ 2.46 $ 2.48 $ 2.44 $ 2.60 $ 2.71
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets 1.95 % 1.97 % 2.00 % 2.15 % 2.25 %
Return on beginning equity 18.37 % 19.44 % 19.36 % 21.21 % 22.66 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.10 % 3.96 % 4.19 % 4.24 % 4.39 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.07 % 1.12 %
Efficiency ratio 30.55 % 28.34 % 27.99 % 25.00 % 25.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.00 % 0.68 % 0.26 % -0.00 % 0.01 %
Ratios as of period end:
Tangible common equity ratio 10.92 % 10.55 % 10.35 % 10.43 % 10.10 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.28 % 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.85 % 10.46 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.66 % 11.52 % 11.50 % 11.57 % 11.63 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.66 % 11.52 % 11.50 % 11.57 % 11.63 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.06 % 14.93 % 15.08 % 15.18 % 15.32 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.49 % 1.46 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3.92x 1.79x 4.33x 2.73x 3.86x
Average balances:
Total securities $ 356,590 $ 353,357 $ 348,961 $ 349,863 $ 368,968
Total loans 5,458,613 5,320,360 5,263,562 5,126,918 5,086,241
Total earning assets 6,684,766 6,728,498 6,585,853 6,499,469 6,597,557
Total assets 6,817,979 6,863,829 6,718,018 6,627,349 6,719,859
Total time certificate of deposits 2,874,985 2,884,259 2,852,860 2,767,385 2,680,854
Total interest bearing deposits 5,124,245 5,203,034 5,004,834 4,906,947 4,800,227
Total deposits 5,828,227 5,901,976 5,761,488 5,689,713 5,654,350
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,272,617 5,351,347 5,153,089 5,055,143 5,069,014
Total equity 747,222 715,190 704,996 683,141 678,020


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2024 2023
Interest income $ 383,238 $ 353,024
Interest expense 179,783 133,046
Interest income before provision for credit losses 203,455 219,978
Provision for credit losses 10,100 6,500
Noninterest income 9,928 5,007
Noninterest expense 61,814 58,761
Income tax expense 41,028 45,523
Net income $ 100,441 $ 114,201
Earnings per share
Basic $ 7.50 $ 8.01
Diluted $ 7.39 $ 7.92
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets 1.97 % 2.33 %
Return on beginning equity 19.30 % 24.22 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.08 % 4.58 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.21 % 1.20 %
Efficiency ratio 28.97 % 26.12 %
Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans 0.31 % 0.00 %
Average balances:
Total securities $ 352,982 $ 402,971
Total loans 5,347,918 5,048,452
Total earning assets 6,666,439 5,047,971
Total assets 6,800,008 6,436,889
Total time certificate of deposits 2,870,717 6,560,955
Total interest bearing deposits 5,110,755 2,504,426
Total deposits 5,830,555 4,602,039
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,259,068 5,539,223
Total equity 722,560 4,851,214


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 804,994 $ 917,677 $ 936,600 $ 910,852 $ 1,021,108
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,311 20,605 20,904 21,171 21,474
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 337,363 331,909 333,411 313,842 335,608
Loans:
Real estate – Mortgage:
Real estate-Residential $ 753,453 $ 732,251 $ 724,101 $ 688,058 $ 663,021
Real estate-Commercial 2,882,506 2,833,430 2,777,608 2,760,761 2,688,148
Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,635,959 3,565,681 3,501,709 3,448,819 3,351,169
Real estate – Construction:
R/E Construction - Residential 274,214 238,062 236,596 246,201 226,482
R/E Construction - Commercial 290,308 247,582 213,727 179,775 164,666
Total real estate construction loans 564,522 485,644 450,323 425,976 391,148
Commercial and industrial 1,365,550 1,369,617 1,369,529 1,394,871 1,377,675
SBA 5,649 5,463 3,914 3,469 2,424
Consumer and others 124 118 379 363 285
Gross loans 5,571,804 5,428,600 5,325,854 5,273,498 5,128,242
Allowance for credit losses on loans (76,051 ) (72,848 ) (79,311 ) (78,355 ) (74,849 )
Net deferred loan fees (10,414 ) (10,502 ) (10,460 ) (11,079 ) (10,240 )
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,485,339 $ 5,345,250 $ 5,236,083 $ 5,184,064 $ 5,043,153
Loans held for sale $ 225 $ 955 $ 605 $ 360 $ -
Net loans $ 5,485,564 $ 5,346,205 $ 5,236,688 $ 5,184,424 $ 5,043,153
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 15,082 $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,716
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 58,009 60,432 62,854 65,276 54,679
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000
Other assets 136,021 138,036 134,040 131,995 124,793
Total assets $ 6,872,344 $ 6,846,580 $ 6,756,213 $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand $ 682,859 $ 675,767 $ 709,767 $ 786,995 $ 838,300
Interest bearing demand 1,994,288 2,326,214 2,159,948 2,075,156 2,091,384
Savings 29,793 28,251 29,261 29,167 30,427
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,478,500 1,406,149 1,349,927 1,317,862 1,283,461
Other time certificates 1,682,324 1,442,381 1,552,805 1,500,162 1,439,699
Total deposits $ 5,867,764 $ 5,878,762 $ 5,801,708 $ 5,709,342 $ 5,683,271
Acceptances outstanding $ - $ - $ - $ 315 $ 103
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,410 148,351 148,292 148,232 148,173
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,617 27,946 29,647 30,824 20,824
Other liabilities 82,436 68,394 77,008 75,458 109,651
Total liabilities $ 6,122,227 $ 6,123,453 $ 6,056,655 $ 5,964,171 $ 5,962,022
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value $ 109,928 $ 113,509 $ 115,915 $ 134,534 $ 143,584
Retained earnings 664,808 640,675 616,417 592,325 566,027
Accumulated other comprehensive income (24,619 ) (31,057 ) (32,774 ) (31,754 ) (39,103 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 750,117 $ 723,127 $ 699,558 $ 695,105 $ 670,508
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,872,344 $ 6,846,580 $ 6,756,213 $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30,
2024 2024 2023
Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/
Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1,2) $ 5,459,842 $ 114,112 8.31 % $ 5,324,410 $ 109,451 8.27 % $ 5,086,302 $ 106,695 8.32 %
Investment securities (3) 356,590 3,610 4.03 % 353,357 3,652 4.16 % 368,968 3,422 3.68 %
Federal funds sold 20,164 280 5.52 % 20,866 291 5.61 % 20,111 278 5.48 %
Other earning assets 848,170 11,521 5.40 % 1,029,865 13,999 5.47 % 1,122,176 15,235 5.39 %
Total interest earning assets 6,684,766 129,523 7.71 % 6,728,498 127,393 7.61 % 6,597,557 125,630 7.55 %
Deferred loan fees, net (10,248 ) (10,459 ) (10,071 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,899 ) (79,119 ) (71,503 )
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 10,826 10,626 12,101
Bank furniture and fixtures 9,419 9,787 8,814
Right of use assets 22,496 22,886 21,491
Other assets 173,619 181,610 161,470
Total assets $ 6,817,979 $ 6,863,829 $ 6,719,859
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,249,260 $ 23,295 4.12 % $ 2,318,775 $ 24,284 4.21 % $ 2,119,373 $ 20,324 3.80 %
TCD $250K or more 1,412,073 17,866 5.03 % 1,379,116 17,295 5.04 % 1,251,397 14,085 4.47 %
Other time certificates 1,462,912 18,090 4.92 % 1,505,143 18,283 4.89 % 1,429,457 15,284 4.24 %
Total interest bearing deposits 5,124,245 59,251 4.60 % 5,203,034 59,862 4.63 % 4,800,227 49,693 4.11 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 120,652 1,557 5.12 %
Subordinated debt, net 148,372 1,325 3.55 % 148,313 1,325 3.59 % 148,135 1,325 3.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,272,617 60,576 4.57 % 5,351,347 61,187 4.60 % 5,069,014 52,575 4.11 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 703,982 698,942 854,123
Lease liability 18,882 19,828 19,759
Other liabilities 75,276 78,522 98,943
Total liabilities 6,070,757 6,148,639 6,041,839
Shareholders' equity 747,222 715,190 678,020
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,817,979 $ 6,863,829 $ 6,719,859
Net interest income $ 68,947 $ 66,206 $ 73,055
Net interest spread 3.14 % 3.02 % 3.44 %
Net interest margin 4.10 % 3.96 % 4.39 %
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 703,982 $ 698,942 $ 854,123
Interest bearing deposits 5,124,245 59,251 4.60 % 5,203,034 59,862 4.63 % 4,800,227 49,693 4.11 %
Total Deposits $ 5,828,227 $ 59,251 4.04 % $ 5,901,976 $ 59,862 4.08 % $ 5,654,350 $ 49,693 3.49 %
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $991,000, $1.1 million and $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
Nine Months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/
Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1,2) $ 5,350,465 $ 333,543 8.33 % $ 5,048,452 $ 304,796 8.07 %
Investment securities (3) 352,982 10,691 4.05 % 402,971 11,125 3.69 %
Federal funds sold 20,472 854 5.57 % 20,111 774 5.14 %
Other earning assets 942,520 38,448 5.45 % 965,355 36,633 5.07 %
Total interest earning assets 6,666,439 383,536 7.68 % 6,436,889 353,328 7.34 %
Deferred loan fees, net (10,466 ) (10,142 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans (76,775 ) (69,653 )
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 10,693 11,912
Bank furniture and fixtures 9,762 8,931
Right of use assets 22,462 21,780
Other assets 177,893 161,238
Total assets $ 6,800,008 $ 6,560,955
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,240,038 $ 69,944 4.17 % $ 2,097,613 $ 53,854 3.43 %
TCD $250K or more 1,377,621 51,662 5.01 % 1,258,870 37,600 3.99 %
Other time certificates 1,493,096 54,202 4.85 % 1,245,556 33,798 3.63 %
Total interest \bearing deposits 5,110,755 175,808 4.59 % 4,602,039 125,252 3.64 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - 0.00 % 101,099 3,819 5.05 %
Subordinated debt, net 148,313 3,975 3.58 % 148,076 3,975 3.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,259,068 179,783 4.57 % 4,851,214 133,046 3.67 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 719,800 937,184
Lease liability 19,401 20,482
Other liabilities 79,179 83,213
Total liabilities 6,077,448 5,892,093
Shareholders' equity 722,560 668,862
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,800,008 $ 6,560,955
Net interest income $ 203,753 $ 220,282
Net interest spread 3.12 % 3.67 %
Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.58 %
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 719,800 $ 937,184
Interest bearing deposits 5,110,755 175,808 4.59 % 4,602,039 125,252 3.64 %
Total Deposits $ 5,830,555 $ 175,808 4.03 % $ 5,539,223 $ 125,252 3.02 %
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $3.4 million and $3.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Nine Months Ended Year ended
September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 78,355 $ 68,472
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial 12,409 124
Mini-perm Real Estate - -
Total Charge-Offs 12,409 124
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial 5 7
Mini-perm Real Estate - -
Total Recoveries 5 7
Net Charge-Offs 12,404 117
Provision for Credit Losses: 10,100 10,000
Balance at End of Period $ 76,051 $ 78,355
Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,347,918 $ 5,067,870
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,571,579 $ 5,273,498
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.31 % 0.00 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.36 % 1.49 %

