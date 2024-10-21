Preferred Bank Reports Third Quarter Results

Highlights for the Quarter:



Return on average assets was 1.95%

Return on beginning equity of 18.37%

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.10%

Total loans increased by $143 million or 2.6% for the quarter Efficiency ratio was 30.6%



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented,“I am pleased to report our third quarter 2024 net income was $33.4 million or $2.46 a share. Highlights of the quarter include the successful reduction of $21.2 million in non-performing loans, with no charge-offs. Interest recovery related to this was $800,000. Criticized loans, however, have increased but we believe it may be temporary in nature. Separately, the OREO property is currently in escrow, scheduled to close later this month. The valuation allowance we recorded of $1.7 million is included in the quarter's non-interest expense.

Loan demand was strong this quarter. We had a net increase of $143 million, or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. The September's rate cut seems to have spurred borrower interest in general. Deposits for the quarter had a very small decrease, as we have been careful in monitoring our deposit costs.

At September 30, 2024, Preferred Bank's loan portfolio was 26% fixed rate loans and 74% floating rate loans with floor rates for most of them. We believe it is well-balanced with the sensitivity of our deposits. However, the time certificates of deposits do have a cost adjustment pattern of slower reduction in the beginning but increasing gradually.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $68.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $66.1 million posted in the second quarter of 2024. A higher cost of deposits was to blame for the decrease in net interest income versus the prior year and a curing of a nonaccrual loan in the third quarter of 2024 was the reason for the increase in net interest income over the second quarter of 2024. A loan that was placed into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 was paid down significantly and the interest was brought current in the third quarter of 2024. This interest recovery of $800,000 helped to increase the Bank's net interest margin to 4.10% for the quarter from 3.96% in the prior quarter. This compares to a margin of 4.39% one year ago. Also very importantly, the Bank's total interest expense decreased for the first time since the first quarter of 2022. This was the result of the Bank's efforts to replace higher cost brokered MMDA accounts with traditional brokered CD's which carry a lower coupon. This is why, during this quarter, there is a fairly sizeable decrease in money market accounts and a corresponding increase in certificates of deposit.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.5 million compared with $3.0 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fees which increased by $210,000 and other income partially offset by a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans of $263,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year; LC fee income was up by $547,000 partially offset by a decrease in service charges of $192,000.

Noninterest Expense . Total noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and compared to the $19.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase from the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $1.7 million valuation allowance recorded this quarter on the Bank's other real estate owned (OREO) property. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $581,000 and occupancy expense increased by $167,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in promotion expense of $162,000. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $517,000, occupancy expense was up by $320,000 and professional services was up by $393,000. The increase in professional services expense was due to increased legal costs which were associated with a number of nonperforming loans. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Bank's efficiency ratio was 30.6%, higher than the 28.3% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.04% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank's ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2024 were $5.57 billion, an increase of $298.1 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased during the quarter by $11 million but still increased year-to-date to $5.87 billion, up $158.4 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.87 billion, an increase of $213.3 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024, was $19.4 million, a decrease of $21.2 million from $40.6 million on June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs related to the reduction. Interest recoveries were $800,000 for this quarter

The increase in total criticized loans of $161.2 for the quarter was largely due to the downgrade of a relationship with seven real estate related loans. These seven loans totaling $182.1 were secured by retail or multifamily properties that have late payment irregularities. At September 30, 2024, four of the seven loans totaling $86.5 million have been brought current and are expected to be out of criticized status in the fourth quarter. The three loans that have not been brought to current have a combined weighted average LTV of 64% and DCR of 0.98. All these loans have adequate guarantor support. Combined amount outstanding for these three loans is $95.6 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank's allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.36% of loans as compared to 1.34% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's leverage ratio was 11.28%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.66% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.06%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

