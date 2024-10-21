Special Needs Plan Alliance Unveils Technical Assistance Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Special Needs Plan Alliance unveiled a technical assistance (TA) center for Special Needs Plans (SNPs), including exclusive new SNP data resources powered by ATI Advisory. The Special Needs Plan Alliance TA center will policymakers and leaders with up-to-date national and state level trends in SNP enrollment, as well as its members with additional data analytics on plan-specific enrollment in every market.



Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory, noted,“Special Needs Plans are a growing and important part of Medicare Advantage, particularly as a chassis to integrate programs and care delivery for people and populations with complex needs. We are grateful to the Special Needs Plan Alliance for its leadership and the opportunity to serve the policy community and its members with objective data analytics.”



Through its TA center, the Special Needs Plan Alliance team will also provide a core education curriculum on all three types of SNPs – Institutional SNPs, Chronic Condition SNPs, and Dual Eligible SNPs. The curriculum will cover topics ranging from general SNP policy education to payment and plan operations. TA Center materials, some available to non-members as well as members, include pre-recorded webinars, short educational documents, and tool kits.



To complement the educational program, the Alliance team will also offer monthly Office Hours to respond to member questions and share important industry updates and news. Michael Cheek, Special Needs Plan Alliance President & CEO, stated,“With a rapidly growing number of low-income older adults with complex care needs as well as an increasing number of young adults with similar systemic care needs, the Alliance felt it essential to offer a resource aimed at growing SNPs in keeping with our mission and best practice. We are excited about these new services and thrilled to continue working with our excellent partners at ATI Advisory.”



For more information on the TA Center, contact Sam Amaya, Associate Manager for Member Services, at .... For SNP-specific data questions, contact ....

Samuel Amaya

Special Needs Plan Alliance

+1 215-475-5480 ext. 703

...

