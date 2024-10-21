Works By National Artists On Display At TURKSOY Int'l Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A biennale has been held in Turkmenistan as part of the 2nd
TURKSOY International Theater Festival, showcasing art works by
artists from member countries of the organization,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition featured paintings by artists from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, reflecting
the history, customs, and ancient monuments of the Turkic
world.
Over three days, visitors familiarized themselves with the works
of 21 artists from Turkic countries, while also witnessing brush
masters creating paintings on-site.
The 2nd TURKSOY International Theater Festival, which concluded
in Ashgabat with the participation of theatrical collectives from
Turkic states, was also a noteworthy event.
A meeting of the TURKSOY Writers' Union was also organized as
part of the event.
The meeting discussed strengthening ties among writers and poets
of the Turkic world, as well as the publication of classical and
contemporary literary works and the celebration of prominent
authors' anniversaries.
In his speech at the meeting, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan
Raev stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the
literary heritage of the Turkic world.
"The literature of the Turkic world not only serves as a mirror
of our shared history but also as a reflection of our future. We
must continue to promote our literary heritage in a way that meets
the demands of the modern world," he said.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was
established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the
Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye
Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions
to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different
initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are
continued every year.
Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out
activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity
among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future
generations and introduce it to the world.
The organization actively collaborates with international bodies
like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as
the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish
Academy.
Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives,
hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
project in Shusha city.
Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul
International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry
Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity,
Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events
were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with
the Action Plan.
