(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed skepticism regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recently unveiled "victory plan," dismissing several of its essential elements. He emphasized the European Union's responsibility to prevent the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from escalating into a direct confrontation between and Russia.



On Wednesday, Zelensky presented his vision for Ukraine's future to the Ukrainian parliament, highlighting that its success largely hinges on support from Western allies. The plan outlines eight key points, three of which remain classified. Among the publicly revealed elements, Zelensky calls for Ukraine's immediate admission into NATO and the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles by its Western allies, which would allow for strikes deep within Russian territory.



Following an EU summit in Brussels, Scholz addressed reporters and reaffirmed Germany's longstanding position on the issues raised in Zelensky's plan. He stated his commitment to preventing an escalation of the Ukraine conflict into a broader war involving NATO and Russia.



Regarding Ukraine's persistent requests for German-made Taurus long-range missiles, Scholz reiterated that he does not consider this the appropriate form of military support. He also downplayed Zelensky's demand for expedited NATO membership, referencing the bloc's July summit in Washington, where advocates for rapid membership struggled to persuade skeptics, including the United States and Germany. Scholz noted that the consensus at the summit indicated Ukraine is on a path toward full membership, but only when specific conditions are satisfied at an undetermined future date.



Scholz's comments reflect a cautious approach to the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe, highlighting the balancing act faced by NATO allies in their support for Ukraine while attempting to manage relations with Russia.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801624