PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,700 Crore Development Projects In Varanasi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Varanasi, Oct 21 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi unveiled a series of developmental initiatives in Varanasi on Sunday, marking a significant in the region's infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

The projects, collectively valued at approximately Rs 6,700 crore, were announced during an event at the Sports Complex in Sigra, located within the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency.

The day's proceedings began with Modi inaugurating the RJ Sankara eye hospital, an establishment operated by the Kanchi Math.

This medical facility is expected to provide crucial eye care services to residents across 20 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as to those living in the neighbouring states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Of the total projects announced, 16 development initiatives specific to Varanasi account for over Rs 3,200 crore. These local projects aim to enhance various aspects of urban infrastructure and public services in the city.

A notable highlight of the Prime Minister's announcements was the allocation of approximately Rs 2,870 crore for the expansion and modernisation of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

This comprehensive upgrade includes plans for extending the runway, constructing a new terminal building, and implementing various allied improvements to enhance the airport's capacity and efficiency.

(KNN Bureau)