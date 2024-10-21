Mou Offering Scholarships For Afghan Students Inked

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Doha and Jakarta have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) offering scholarships for Afghan students to pursue education in Indonesia.

The MoU was signed via by Qatari of State for International Cooperation Lolwahbint Rashid Al Khater and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, as reported by the Peninsula.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for cooperation on building the human capacities of the Afghan people through educational opportunities.

Al JoharaFakhro, acting director of Asian affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and JatmikoPrasetyo, director for South and Central Asian affairs at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the signing ceremony.

Al Khater expressed Qatar's pride in the collaborative efforts of various national companies in Indonesia, a G20 member. She called the MoU added an important dimension to the bilateral relationship by enhancing international development efforts, particularly in Afghanistan.

The scholarship program is part of a broader vision shared by both countries to support educational and developmental initiatives in Afghanistan, with a strong emphasis on empowering Afghan youth to build a brighter and more prosperous future.

Al Khater reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to Afghanistan, citing a $75 million pledge to support the country.

She hoped the MoU would facilitate greater access for Afghan students to higher education in Indonesian universities, expressing gratitude for Qatar's generous support in making this initiative a reality.

Additionally, she highlighted Indonesia's contributions, including the provision of 10 million polio vaccine doses and humanitarian aid for Afghans affected by natural disasters.

Indonesia has also collaborated with local NGOs at implementing a psychosocial project benefiting 400 Afghan women, helping them engage more fully in social life and overcome various challenges.

sa/mud












