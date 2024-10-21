Canoo Receives Regulatory Approval For UK Pilot Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplishment within three months with only less than 2% changes to the BOM

JUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it has received the IVA (Individual Vehicle Approval) regulatory certificates, meeting the national technical requirements for its Right-Hand Drive (RHD) electric commercial delivery vans in the United Kingdom. This marks a significant milestone for Canoo as the company prepares for pilot testing the RHD variants of its LDV 130 and LDV 190 electric commercial delivery vans with a prestigious fleet in the United Kingdom.

Canoo achieved IVA certificates for RHD LDV 190 and RHD LDV 130 vehicles, in just three months with less than 2% changes to Bill of Materials (BoM) of US certified RHD LDV 190. Modified parts are common between LDV 130 and LDV 190 vehicles . The IVA certification ensures that Canoo's commercial electric vehicles meet the stringent safety and environmental standards set by the UK government. Canoo's LDV 130 and LDV 190 commercial electric delivery vans will be registered with the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) to be legally driven in the UK. This approval not only highlights Canoo's dedication to quality and compliance but also positions the company to contribute to the UK's goals for reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner air.

Canoo's multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system. Pilot customers will benefit from Canoo's patented technologies to deliver enhanced functionality, safety, and ergonomics.

Founded in 2017, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is an automotive tech company that manufactures electric cargo vehicles, built to deliver, for large commercial, government and fleet customers globally. The company has developed design-forward innovative electric vehicles with steer-by-wire technology on its common modular platform with end-to-end software plus power solutions. Canoo's platform is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable to support a wide range of business and government applications. Headquartered in Justin, Texas, Canoo has teams located in California, Michigan and Oklahoma with world-class vehicle and battery facilities in Oklahoma City. For more information please visit and investors.canoo.com .

