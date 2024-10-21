Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.
The AFC Champions League takes center stage with exciting matchups featuring top Asian clubs. Meanwhile, the Indian Super League kicks off the day's action with an early match.
European action heats up with Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga matches promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.
Domestic competitions in Uruguay and Brazil, including the Campeonato Uruguaio and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.
From early morning kickoffs in India to late-night Brazilian clashes, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.
AFC Champions League
1:00 PM – Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal – ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Ahli Saudi – Disney+
European Leagues
Serie A
3:45 PM – Hellas Verona vs Monza – ESPN 2 and Disney+
Premier League
4:00 PM – Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace – ESPN 4 and Disney+
La Liga
4:00 PM – Valencia vs Las Palmas – Disney+
La Liga 2
3:30 PM – Albacete vs Burgos – Disney+
South American Competitions
Campeonato Uruguaio
4:00 PM – Miramar Misiones vs Deportivo Maldonado – Disney+
7:00 PM – Defensor vs Liverpool-URU – Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
8:00 PM – Chapecoense vs Goiás – Sportv and Premiere
Other Matches
11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad – Indian Super League – OneFootball
8:00 PM – Atlântico vs Santo André – Liga Futsal – Sportv 3 and Youtube/@LNFoficial
