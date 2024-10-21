Turkey Attempts To Broker Power Between East And West As It Bids To Join Brics

Vladimir Putin has been one of the supporters of a bid by Turkey to join Brics. Sputnik via Xinhua/Alamy

Author: Bulent Gökay

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In a significant manoeuvre that may have far-reaching implications for the international system of alliances, Turkey has submitted a formal request to join Brics , the group of emerging-market economies, signalling its intent to diversify its partnerships beyond the west.

The Brics grouping, named after Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, comprises some of the world's largest economies. Earlier this year, it welcomed four new members : Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt. Although Saudi Arabia has been invited to join, the official process is yet to take place. Often viewed as an alternative to western-led organisations such as the EU, G7 and Nato, Brics signifies a significant shift in global power dynamics.

Ankara's decision could be a strategy to strengthen relations with non-western powers as the global economy's centre continues to shift away from the west , but is also about chasing more trade with Brics members.

Announced ahead of the Brics summit starting on October 22, Turkey's application has raised questions about the broader implications for its role within Nato. If accepted, Turkey would be the first Nato member of Brics. However, this is not to say that Turkey is entirely turning away from the west. Turkey's institutional ties with the western world run deep. At most, this move signals Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's intention to increase the government's flexibility in its foreign relations.

Erdoğan said on September 1 that this move shows Ankara's aims to cultivate ties with all sides simultaneously to“become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the east and the west simultaneously”.

Turkey's acceptance into the group could be discussed during the upcoming 16th Brics summit, in Kazan, Russia. Malaysia, Thailand and Azerbaijan are among other countries expecting to join.

Between east and west

Turkey's balancing act between east and west is not a recent phenomenon but a continuation of its policies since the end of the cold war, and is in line with its geographical position at the edge of Europe and Asia.

This strategy has been central to Turkey's intricate, at times conflicting, approach to international relations and remains pertinent in an increasingly complex world. The shift from a unipolar world – the idea that the world is dominated by one super power – to one with more global powers has led all governments to reassess their foreign policies, and Ankara is no different.

Turkey's longstanding commitment to Nato makes it highly unlikely that its willingness to join the Brics group signifies a move away from its western allies. Since 2016, Turkey has strengthened its economic, political, and military ties with Russia and China, and its recent application to the Brics group reflects this trend. According to some experts in Turkish foreign policy, while this development may raise concerns in western capitals, there is no pressing reason for the west to be alarmed about Turkey making concessions to Russia or acting independently of Nato.

Map of the Black Sea region. Shutterstock

There are two incentives driving Turkey's application . According to Sinan Ülgen, director of the Istanbul-based Centre for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies:“The first is Turkey's aspiration to enhance its strategic autonomy in foreign policy which essentially involves improving ties with non-western powers like Russia and China in a way to balance the relationship with the west. The second is the accumulated frustrations over the relationship with the west. For example, the EU has not even been able to decide on the start of negotiations on the updating of the customs union, its trade deal with Turkey that dates back to 1996.”

Control of the Black Sea

Turkey has been keen on joining the Brics group since 2018. Putin , during a meeting with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow in June this year, welcomed Ankara's interest and promised that Moscow“will support this desire to be together with the countries of this alliance [Brics], to be together, closer, to solve common problems”.

Since the war in Ukraine, Russia has been making extra efforts to gain the support of more countries . Turkey holds a particular significance in this effort due to its strategic location, and its control of the Black Sea straits, an essential trade route for both Ukraine and Russia. The Black Sea has played an important part in the Ukraine war , and Turkey has been part of an alliance that has stymied Russia's attempts to fully control the waters, and allowed Ukraine to continue to use the waters.

The Montreux Convention regulates maritime traffic through the Turkish Straits. The convention distinguishes between Black Sea and non-Black Sea powers, acknowledging specific advantages for the former, which includes Ukraine and Russia.

In March 2022 , Erdoğan indicated that the convention allows Turkey to restrict the passage of naval vessels belonging to warring parties. Putin may be hoping that with Turkey on board as a Brics ally he may be able to persuade Ankara to give him more leeway. Currently Russia's inability to control the Black Sea and cargo ships within it are seriously weakening its ability to constrain Ukraine's economy.

Turkey anticipates that Brics membership will enhance its geopolitical standing and expand its economic influence, especially in non-western markets. Most importantly, leveraging its geopolitical position to influence global affairs and pursuing a more balanced and diversified foreign policy.

It is evident that Turkey aims to maintain its connections with the west while also desiring the flexibility to engage with other regions. It is highly improbable that this would lead to a significant overhaul of Turkey's ties with western countries. It may, however, cause concern among fellow Nato members about how much they can rely on Turkey in the future.