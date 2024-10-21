Four People Injured In Enemy Missile Attack On Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were in Kryvyi Rih as a result of an enemy rocket attack that occurred overnight.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Four people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. A 12-year-old girl was wounded. Fortunately, her condition is satisfactory. She will be treated at home,” he wrote.

A 22-year-old man and women aged 36 and 63 sustained injuries. They were provided with the necessary medical care.

A hotel, five-story buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, two shops and 14 cars were damaged.

In addition, at night the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and hit Marhanets. There were no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy army attacked Kryvyi Rih around 23:00.

Photo credit: Serhiy Lysak