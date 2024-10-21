Russian Air Strike On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Grows To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, at least 13 people have been reported as a result of Russian air strikes on Sunday evening, October 20.

Yesterday around 22:00, residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv came under guided aerial bomb attacks.

Power lines, apartment blocks, garages, stations, private households and cars were damaged.

Two small fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene and helped 10 people.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 03:00 on Monday, October 21, 12 people were reported injured as a result of guided aerial bomb strikes on Kharkiv.