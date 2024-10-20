Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The intelligent virtual assistant market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is expected to grow from $12.66 billion in 2023 to $17.06 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising demand for customer self-service, a stronger focus on user experience and convenience, enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities, the integration of virtual assistants into business processes, and the increasing trend of e-commerce and virtual shopping.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The intelligent virtual assistant market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is projected to reach $58.17 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for customization and personalization features, continued expansion of remote work solutions, applications in energy and sustainability, and improved data privacy and security measures.

Growth Driver Of The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

The rising demand for self-service options is fueling the growth of the intelligent virtual assistant market. Self-service allows consumers to independently access resources to resolve issues without the help of a service agent. With the rise of digital technologies, self-service has become more prevalent as customers increasingly shop and interact online. Nearly every industry now offers self-service solutions, empowering customers to take a more proactive role in their experiences. As the demand for self-service grows, so does the need for automated yet personalized chat services, which are predominantly delivered through intelligent virtual assistants.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Amazon. com Inc., Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc.,Mindsay,Microsoft, Oracle,SAP SE,Salesforce,OpenAI,Rulai Inc.,Interactions,24/7. ai Inc.,Creative Virtual,Artificial Solutions,SmartAction,Inbenta,Kore. ai,Verint,Next IT,ChatGPT, Acobot,LivePerson,Amelia, eGain Corporation,Cognigy,Zoho Corporation,Pypestream,Replicant.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Overview?

Leading companies in the intelligent virtual assistant industry are pursuing strategic partnerships to deliver essential services to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to attain mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segmented?

1) By Product: IVA (Intelligent Virtual Assistant) Smart Speaker, Chatbots

2) By User Interface: Text-To-Text, Text-To-Speech, Automatic Speech Recognition

3) By End User: Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Definition

An intelligent virtual assistant is an AI-powered conversational tool that generates personalized responses by leveraging analytics and cognitive computing, utilizing individual client data, interactions, and context. It draws from a company's knowledge base and human insights. Unlike basic chatbots, which are automated but lack AI, intelligent virtual assistants offer a more advanced and dynamic interaction.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global intelligent virtual assistant market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intelligent virtual assistant market size, intelligent virtual assistant market drivers and trends, intelligent virtual assistant market major players and intelligent virtual assistant market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

