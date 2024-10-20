Russian Army Shells Sloviansk, Damages Private Houses
Date
10/20/2024 3:07:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region on the evening of October 20.
This was reported by the Sloviansk RMA in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Three explosions occurred today at about 16:30. They hit the industrial zone and the Tsehlyany neighborhood. Private houses were damaged,” the statement said.
No people were injured.
Read also:
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to eight, two of them children
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded another person over the past day, October 19.
Photo: Sloviansk RMA
MENAFN20102024000193011044ID1108799803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.