Russian Army Shells Sloviansk, Damages Private Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region on the evening of October 20.

This was reported by the Sloviansk RMA in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Three explosions occurred today at about 16:30. They hit the industrial zone and the Tsehlyany neighborhood. Private houses were damaged,” the statement said.

No people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded another person over the past day, October 19.

Photo: Sloviansk RMA