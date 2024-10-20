Air Strike Damages 15 High-Rise Buildings In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, 15 multi-storey buildings and two private houses were damaged in three districts of the city as a result of an air attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Regina Kharchenko, Ukrinform reports.

“We have damaged houses in the Oleksandrivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Khortytskyi districts of the city as a result of yesterday's attack with guided aerial bombs. Namely: 15 multi-storey buildings and two private households, as well as one non-residential building,” the statement said.

Video: The official telegram channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov

It is noted that rescuers, law enforcement officers, utilities, representatives of the departments of social protection and education and science are working on the ground. Utilities from ELUASH and Zaporizhremservice are involved in the aftermath. A total of 15 units of special equipment and 80 employees are involved.

Representatives of charitable organizations, foundations and NGOs also work on the ground:“Proliska”, 'Happy Kids', 'Right to Protection', 'Sunshine UA'.

Earlier it was reported that last night the enemy attacked the city with aerial bombs. 10 people were injured. As of the morning, three people remain in the hospital : a man and two children aged 9 and 13.