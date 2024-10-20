عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moci Announces Recall Of Rolls-Royce SPECTRE, 2024 Model

Moci Announces Recall Of Rolls-Royce SPECTRE, 2024 Model


10/20/2024 2:08:36 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MoCI, in co-operation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar's Rolls-Royce dealership, has also announced the recall of Rolls-Royce SPECTRE, 2024 model, as signal interference in the Electronics of the braking system may cause failure of the brake power assistance system.

MENAFN20102024000067011011ID1108799442


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search