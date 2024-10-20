Moci Announces Recall Of Rolls-Royce SPECTRE, 2024 Model

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The MoCI, in co-operation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar's Rolls-Royce dealership, has also announced the recall of Rolls-Royce SPECTRE, 2024 model, as signal interference in the of the braking system may cause failure of the brake power assistance system.

