Autonomous Weapons Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 30.16 Billion By 2030, Report

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global autonomous weapons market was valued at $11.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global autonomous weapons market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous weapon systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of autonomous weapons, along with its huge defense spending and presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.Request For Sample :-Key Findings Of The StudyBy product, the missiles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.By platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the global autonomous weapons market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to defense forces segment.By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global autonomous weapons market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall autonomous weapons market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global autonomous weapons market with a detailed impact analysis.The current autonomous weapons market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Do Purchase Enquiry Before BuyingKey players operating in the global Autonomous weapons market includeBAE Systems plcIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Kongsberg Gruppen ASALockheed Martin CorporationMBDANorthrop Grumman CorporationRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Raytheon Technologies CorporationRheinmetall AGThales GroupOther Reports in Aerospace and Defense IndustrySatellite Services MarketAircraft Cabin Lighting Market

