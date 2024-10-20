ELLE Ukraine Puts First Ladies, Gentlemen On Cover - Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The photo of the nine spouses of Ukraine's partner countries' leaders, guests of honor at the Fourth First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, graced the cover of the ELLE Ukraine magazine.

That's according to Olena Zelenska , Ukraine' First Lady, Ukrinform reports.

For the first time in the history of not only the Ukrainian, but also global editions of the ELLE family, seven wives and two husbands of state leaders appeared on the cover – guests of honor at the IV Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, founded by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

The theme of this year's Summit, held in Kyiv in September, was children's safety.

Summit of First Ladies andadopts declaration on protection of children's rights

"And although the war continues and remains the biggest pain for Ukrainians, Ukraine is not only focused on itself, but is exploring new solutions to address global threats. Therefore, for this edition, our guests gave exclusive interviews, where they spoke about the importance of such initiatives as the global platform of the Summit

of First Ladies and Gentlemen, about how joint efforts can address challenges to the well-being of the whole world, and about their personal missions," Zelenska said.

First ladies Suzanne Innes-Stubb (Finland), Sirje Karis (Estonia), Tamara Vucic (Serbia), Rossana Briceño (Belize), Diana Nausediene (Lithuania), Lucresia Peinado (Guatemala), husband of Denmark's prime minister, Bo Tengberg (Denmark), Slovenia's First Gentleman Alesh Musar, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the photoshoot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives from Lithuania, Estonia, Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia, Guatemala, Belize, and Finland took part in the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. The Summit is an annual international event founded by Olena Zelenska in 2021. It is a global platform that has united first ladies and gentlemen to address global challenges.