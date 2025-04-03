Viu Collaborates With Azuki To Expand Web3-Focused Initiatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, 3 April 2025 – Viu, PCCW's leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, today announced its collaboration with Azuki, a global innovator in anime-driven decentralised IP and fan engagement,expanding its Web3-focused initiatives.

The initiative kicks off this April with Viu streaming Enter the Garden on its platform. Created by Azuki in collaboration with renowned creative producer Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film: Red), the acclaimed anthology showcases powerful storytelling and stunning visuals for Web3 and anime fans.

Lofai Lo, COO, Viu, said,“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Azuki, whose strong digital presence opens doors for Viu to interact with a new generation of highly participatory viewers. By connecting our entertainment services with the dynamic Web3 ecosystem, we are catering to the evolving preference of today's audiences.”

Alex“Zagabond” Xu, CEO, Azuki, added,“Collaborating with Viu amplifies Azuki's presence, introducing Enter the Garden to Viu's vast global audience across 16 markets.”

The second episode is also now available on Viu, Enter the Garden: Fractured Reflections, showcases the artistry of an esteemed creative team, including Director Yukio Takatsu (NARUTO Shippuden, BAKEMONOGATARI) , Kazuto Nakazawa (Samurai Champloo and Kill Bill (Animation Part)) and Series Composer Taku Kishimoto (HAIKYU!! (2014~2020/Series Composition, Screenplay) and BLUELOCK).

As part of its broader content strategy to embrace innovative storytelling and engage new audiences, Viu will feature three of Azuki's community NFTs in a spin-off digital comic. It will soon be available on TN7, a new content universe anchored by Viu's first digital comic series where fans can contribute their own creations, fostering new forms of viewer participation.

To celebrate the collaboration, Viu is hosting a giveaway. Fans can simply follow Azuki, Viu Singapore and TN7 on their X accounts, retweet the giveaway post and tag friends in the retweet for a chance to win highly sought-after Azuki merchandise, including a Twin Tigers Jacket (shown above), and a unique TN7 Digital Pack.