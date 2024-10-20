Upcoming NATO member probably not Ukraine

(MENAFN) The prospect of Ukraine becoming the next member of may not be as imminent as previously anticipated, according to Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the military alliance. During a press conference on Thursday, he addressed queries concerning Ukraine's recent requests for an immediate invitation to join NATO.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has emphasized that obtaining formal membership in the U.S.-led organization is a vital component of his ‘victory plan’ aimed at countering Russian aggression. Since 2008, NATO's stance has been that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance, despite ongoing objections from Moscow. However, the organization has refrained from providing a specific timeline for Ukraine's accession.



Finland and Sweden became NATO's 31st and 32nd members in April 2023 and March 2024, respectively. Ahead of a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Rutte made it clear that Ukraine is not guaranteed to be the next member and that another country could potentially step ahead in the queue for membership.



"Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future," Rutte affirmed, referencing decisions made during a NATO summit hosted in Washington in July, where leaders declared that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible."



The Russian government has characterized the potential admission of Ukraine to NATO as a critical national security concern, labeling it a "red line." Moscow has consistently identified NATO's growing cooperation with the Ukrainian military, particularly following the Western-backed coup in 2014, as a significant factor contributing to the current hostilities.



In response to the ongoing conflict, the U.S. and its allies have pledged unwavering support for Ukraine, committing to provide extensive military assistance valued in the hundreds of billions. As the situation evolves, the question of NATO expansion remains a contentious issue with far-reaching implications for regional security and international relations.

