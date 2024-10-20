Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Largest Explosives Factory - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 20, Ukrainian one-way attack UAVs attacked the Sverdlov in Russia's Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, a producer of artillery shells, air bombs, including the KABs.

That's according to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"This night, drones operated by the SBU, SOF, and HUR defense intelligence hit the Sverdlov Plant in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region. It is an element of Russia's military-industrial complex, designated by the EU and US as the plant's products are used in Russia's war effort in Ukraine," the report says.

It is noted that at this factory, the Russians produce explosives, missiles and artillery shells, aviation bombs, including the KABs, warheads for cumulative anti-tank guided missiles and for anti-aircraft missile systems.

Zelensky: Russia fired more than 20 missiles, 800 guided bombs, 500at Ukraine in week

The plant is located 900 km from the Ukrainian border, the source underlined.

"To the economic sanctions, we added drones, which have an immediate effect. The work on reducing the enemy's military capabilities will go on," an informed source in the SBU emphasized.

As reported earlier, on Sunday, October 20, in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia confirmed an attack on the Sverdlov Plant, the largest producer of explosives.