QFFD, QRCS Support Cholera Control Capacity In Yemen

Doha, Qatar: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched an integrated emergency response to cholera in Yemen, with the aim of strengthening the medical capacity of 26 medical facilities to control the epidemic in six governorates, at a total cost of QR1,825,000.

To ensure an effectiveness and impactful intervention, certain criteria were used to select the target locations, including epidemic prevalence rates and the overpopulated areas of high response priority and most affected population density in Amanat Al-Asimah, Sana'a, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, and Dhale. The three-month project provides full medical support to (1) operate five diarrheal treatment centres (DTC); (2) create 21 oral rehydration corners/therapy (ORCs/ORTs) to provide treatment, prevention, referral, and health awareness services at the target facilities and nearby communities; (3) provide medications, medical supplies, and hygiene/sterilization/rapid text tools; (4) pay for staff remunerations; (5) provide health education training for volunteers; and (6) distribute water purification filters to 200 families.

An orientation session was held to introduce the project management and field personnel to project details and activities, which include purchasing and supplying medical solutions, medications, supplies, and equipment; providing cleaning, sterilization and rapid test tools; paying for health staff remunerations; training of health education volunteers; referring patients; and distributing water purification filters and hygiene kits, in coordination with the Water and Environmental Sanitation Cluster and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).