New Haven Barracks/ Burglary/ Request For Information

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/19/24, 0445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Button Bay State Park

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/19/24 at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary into a residence located at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed someone forcefully entered the occupied residence and fled before troopers arrived. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or submit an anonymous tip using the link below.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.