عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Haven Barracks/ Burglary/ Request For Information


10/19/2024 11:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/19/24, 0445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Button Bay State Park

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/19/24 at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary into a residence located at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed someone forcefully entered the occupied residence and fled before troopers arrived. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or submit an anonymous tip using the link below.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN19102024003118003196ID1108797553


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search